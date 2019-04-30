Marc Andreessen is Golden

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden, a self-constructing knowledge database built by artificial and human intelligence, closed a $5 million seed funding round by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), led by super investor Marc Andreessen, Gigafund, Founders Fund, SV Angel, Liquid2/with 49ers legend Joe Montana, and top angel investors including Aston Motes (the first employee at Dropbox), Christina Brodbeck (the first designer at YouTube), Lee Linden, Immad Akhund (Cofounder at Heyzap, now CEO of Mercury), Josh Buckley, Howie Liu (CEO of Airtable), James Smith (CEO of Bugsnag), James Tamplin(Founder of Firebase), Jack Smith, Mike Einziger of Incubus, Sumon Sadhu, Paul McKellar (Square founding team), and Trip Adler (CEO of Scribd).

Golden has built an open knowledge base with a suite of AI tools and a modern editor. Together they automatically create content, make it easier for more people to participate in building knowledge, and more efficient and effective for every contributor. Golden’s business model is selling access to tools that allow companies to do advanced queries and receive alerts on the data in Golden.

“I’m super pleased to have such a great array of investors joining us on our mission to upgrade the organization of knowledge available today,” says Jude Gomila, CEO of Golden, “Predominantly, we will focus the funding resources on improving our product via our engineering and product team.”