Many State Government Services Available Online

Maintain Social Distancing and Get Business Done

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--If you are like most Utahans, you are looking for ways to keep life moving forward and maintaining social distance. The Lieutenant Governor’s Office announced today a collection of online services to help Utahans get state government business done during the Coronavirus crisis. Utah has a long record of leading in digital government services. Below is a list of commonly used online services.

“Every resident of Utah is doing their part to keep group sizes small and you can do that by conducting state government business online,” said Lieutenant Governor, Spencer Cox. “Do your part keep group sizes down and keep the economy going.”

To learn what you can do online visit https://www.Utah.Gov.

About Utah.Gov

Utah.gov is the entry point to over 1,000 online services and benefits over 3.2 million residents in the state of Utah. Utah.gov provides citizens and businesses with more convenient options for interacting with government. Through Utah.gov, citizens can find public meetings, renew their vehicle registration, buy a hunting and fishing license, register a business, find a transparent state budget, and much more. Utah.Gov is one of the nation’s most honored state websites, receiving 11 awards in 2019. Utah.gov is managed and operated through a public-private partnership between the state and Utah Interactive, the Salt Lake City-based official digital government partner for the state of Utah. Utah Interactive is part of firm NIC’s family of companies.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The company created the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

