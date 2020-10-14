MANSCAPED™ And 49ers Expand Brand Integration With Interactive Mobile App Game

“Official Below-The-Waist Grooming Partner” and Five-Time Super Bowl Champions Unveil Gaming Feature as Part of Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANSCAPED™, the global leader in men’s below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, and the San Francisco 49ers together have released the first interactive game within the team’s mobile app, reaching 125,000 monthly active users. The 49ers App is known for delivering access to exclusive content, breaking news and captivating fan experiences. Needless to say, this new touchscreen game presented by MANSCAPED definitely holds up. Since the game’s launch in early October, it has captured the eyes (and fingers) of 49ers’ most avid fans and is said to be as challenging as it is addicting!

“The phenomenal 49ers marketing team has taken our partnership to the next level of fan engagement by integrating MANSCAPED into their thriving digital ecosystem,” said Ryan Fiore, Vice President of Marketing at MANSCAPED. “We’re excited to give our combined fanbase something interactive, while showcasing our in-stadium collateral in a creative and media-savvy way.”

Appropriately titled “Field Goal Challenge” by MANSCAPED, the game can be found by tapping the “More” tab, and then “Trivia & Games.” A new feature to the app’s already expansive capabilities, this new partnership integration encourages fan participation and competition. The game is a total thrill, challenging users’ gaming skills as they kick field goals within a virtual stadium by the flick of a finger. Players have 30 seconds to score as many field goals as possible, amid a lifelike Levi’s® Stadium decked out with three levels of MANSCAPED perimeter signage and cheering spectators. The competitive spirit of the Faithful is sure to emerge as they try to top the global leaderboard!

“Our organization was ecstatic with the expansive media coverage and fan interactions that followed our MANSCAPED partnership announcement earlier this year,” said San Francisco 49ers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Kevin Hilton. “Our partnership is off to an incredibly great start, and the “Field Goal Challenge” game will only add to the extensive plan with many more activations to come.”

The mobile app brand integration follows a widely acclaimed announcement this summer designating MANSCAPED as the first “Official Below-The-Waist Grooming Partner” of the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers App is available for download on Google Play and Apple’s App Store. As you explore the platform’s many offerings, be sure to give the “Field Goal Challenge” a go!

About The San Francisco 49ers:

The San Francisco 49ers, owned by Denise and John York, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has seven conference championships and 20 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco more than 70 years ago. Please visit www.49ers.com and follow the 49ers on Facebook and Twitter @49ers.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the first and leading brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple and effective male grooming routine. With direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand as well as placement in Target and Best Buy retail locations across the U.S., MANSCAPED is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.

