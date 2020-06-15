Managing Rising Telecom Costs in the Remote Work Era

Upland Software’s free ‘Connected Through Change’ webinar series and Telecom Expense Management audits offer ways to identify savings for longer term work from home scenarios

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organizations are facing unique challenges with their IT and telecom services as remote work continues into the summer season and beyond. To support disrupted workforces, Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) is providing customers with free Telecom Expense Management (TEM) audits, as well as additional Connected Through Change webinars focused on improving IT and telecom cost transparency amidst the changing remote work landscape.

Prior to the pandemic, wireless, wired and other telecommunication services accounted for approximately 14 percent of a company’s technology budget, per a recent report by Forrester Research Inc. However, as many organizations adjust to the long-term effects of COVID-19, consumption of telecom services has increased in order to support now extended – or in many cases, permanent - work from home arrangements.

“Over the years, enterprise companies have experienced unnecessary increases in their telecom spend due to not optimizing for usage and/or prolonging the modernization of their technology systems, and COVID-19 has only magnified this problem,” said Philippe Ducas, General Manager of Upland’s Project & Financial Management (PFM) solution. “Now that we’re entering a new phase of the pandemic, companies are going to have to strike a balance between driving long-term cost savings and delivering telecom flexibility for their remote workforces. Upland’s free TEM audits and our webinars are designed to help companies navigate this challenge.”

Upland’s upcoming Connected Through Change webinars will include:

Telecom Expense Management Scenarios for Remote Workforces: Scheduled for June 17 at 10:00 AM CT. Register here.

Scheduled for June 17 at 10:00 AM CT. Register here. Saving Costs in Digital Transformation Examples from the Field: Scheduled for July 2 at 10:00 AM CT. Register here.

Scheduled for July 2 at 10:00 AM CT. Register here. Lessons Learned from Contract Management in Times of Uncertainties: Scheduled for July 15 at 10:00 AM CT. Register here.

Scheduled for July 15 at 10:00 AM CT. Register here. Post-Mortem on the Transition to a Remote Workforce: A Telecom Playbook: Scheduled for August 26 at 10:00 AM CT. Register here.

Access your free wireline and wireless audit by visiting here. To learn more about Upland’s Project and Financial Management capabilities, please visit https://uplandsoftware.com/pfm.

