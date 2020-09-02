Make Every Restaurant a Drive-thru Restaurant with Applova

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#RootingForRestaurants--Applova Inc., the Palo Alto order-ahead technology provider allows every restaurant, including independent restaurants and small chains to roll out drive-thru services with Applova’s mobile and web ordering technology.

Dinesh Saparamadu, Founder/CEO of Applova Inc says “Our Mobile and Web solutions are helping restaurants to speed up service in the drive-thru as restaurant operators look for more ways technology to provide customers the most seamless touch-free experience”. Saparamadu also adds that “Drive-thru has contributed to driving more revenue for restaurants during COVID-19. Customers do not have to get out of their car or drag their kids out of the car to come in to pick up a to-go order. Their order can be sent straight to the customer’s car.”

The customer experience for drive-thru is designed to provide more convenience by expanding the ways in which a customer can make their order: orders can be placed while at home, notifying the restaurant through web or mobile. Customers can also arrive at the restaurant’s drive-through track or designated parking spot and scan the provided QR code. They could also use the restaurant’s app, visit the ordering URL and directly place their orders there. While placing their order, customers can set the pickup time and notify restaurant staff. They can also add their vehicle numbers so that the order can be brought straight to the car.

Applova is on a journey to empower restaurant operators with different revenue channels and a high quality ordering experience for their customers. For businesses interested in engaging with Applova, please call 650 242 9992 or email sales@applova.io.

