Majesco’s Manish Shah Joins SMA’s 2020 Insights to Solution Series – Digital Platform

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO), a global provider of cloud insurance platform software, today announced its participation in the SMA’s Virtual Insights to Solutions event. This online virtual experience will be open exclusively to insurers that are looking for insights and advice on today’s digital solutions to compete with current and future needs that have been magnified by the pandemic world.

The event brings together SMA subject matter experts and thought leaders from the vendor community in roundtable discussions. Majesco’s Manish Shah, President and Chief Product Officer, will be presenting Majesco Digital1st® Insurance, a ground-breaking, cloud-native, micro-services and API-based platform-as-a-service digital experience platform with low code / no code configurability and a robust, curated partner ecosystem of apps that brings the most cutting-edge business and consumer technology trends to insurance.

“ Our comprehensive and innovative digital platform is designed to provide digital experiences that optimize interactions across various personas,” says Manish Shah, President and Chief Product Officer. “ Our Digital1st® Platform provides speed to market with its low code approach and out-of-the-box insurance assets as well as a cloud-native architecture that delivers scale, security and flexibility for customers. In addition, it provides access to rich, innovative capabilities through its EcoExchange, a carefully curated partner ecosystem service hub.”

Majesco Digital1st® can be leveraged through a wide variety of use cases ranging from high-fidelity portals over core systems to well-rounded omni-channel and omni-device customer and agent experiences enriched through heterogenous capabilities available through APIs and has the ability to subscribe to third-party services and real-time data sources.

Exclusively for insurers, the Digital Platform session will focus on accelerating the digital enablement of sales and service processing for policyholders and agents/brokers by providing modern platform technologies like portals, digital platforms and core systems that support digital self-service.

“ Majesco brought to market one of the first digital platforms in the insurance market as they saw the need in the marketplace to address the digital transformation that was underway,” says Karen Furtado, Partner at SMA. “ With the acceleration in digital transformation, we at SMA believe it is critical to understand what technologies are available that can service these unique needs. This was one of the key motivations as to why SMA and TDI partnered to bring the Insights to Solution Digital Event series to market. We are thrilled to have Majesco’s participation in the event.”

If you’re looking for a digital platform that will propel you into the future of insurance, register today and join us for this ground-breaking virtual event.

About Majesco

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business – and the future of insurance – at speed and scale. Our platforms connect people and businesses to insurance in ways that are innovative, hyper-relevant, compelling and personal. Over 200 insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group Benefits are transforming their businesses by modernizing, optimizing or creating new business models with Majesco. Our market-leading solutions include CloudInsurer® P&C Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); CloudInsurer® LifePlus Solutions (AdminPlus, AdvicePlus, IllustratePlus, DistributionPlus); CloudInsurer® L&A and Group Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); Digital1st® Insurance with Digital1st® eConnect, Digital1st® EcoExchange and Digital1st® Platform – a cloud-native, microservices and open API platform; Distribution Management, Data and Analytics and an Enterprise Data Warehouse. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.

