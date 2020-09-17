Majesco Partners with Industry Leaders to Highlight Today’s Emerging Technologies

New sessions to the Future of Insurance: Ecosystems Partners uncovers the latest technologies reshaping the future of insurance

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO), a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions platforms, today announced the addition of new podcast sessions to the Future of Insurance: Ecosystem Partners podcast series. The latest episodes feature host Denise Garth, SVP of Strategic Marketing and Innovation at Majesco as she speaks to today’s business leaders from InsurTechs and other innovative companies about how they’re partnering with Majesco and the industry to bring the latest technology advancements including AI, data solutions, electronic signatures and others to the future of insurance.

“ Majesco is continuously looking for new and innovative ways to incorporate today’s cutting-edge technology into our insurance solutions,” says Denise Garth. “ By working with today’s industry leading partners, we’re constantly pushing the envelope to stay ahead of the curve and help our customers lead the way in this new era of insurance.”

Details of the new podcast episodes are below:

Episode 4 – Neal Silbert - Bringing AI to Insurance

Denise Garth talks to DataRobot’s Neal Silbert about the future of data in insurance, and how insurers of every size are embedding AI into their businesses to create better customer experiences – and more profitable business decisions.

Episode 5 – James Winship - Accelerating and Improving Results with Data Solutions

Denise Garth talks to LexisNexis Risk Solution’s James Winship about why customer data is crucial in providing a dynamic, digital customer engagement and how they are helping insurers to innovate and provide value to customers using their data.

Episode 6 – Jason T. Andrew - Evolution of Group and Voluntary Benefits from InsurTech and Next Gen Technology

Denise Garth talks to Jason Andrew, CEO and Founder of Limelight Health, about how InsurTech has evolved the insurance industry for group and voluntary benefits and how “Next Gen” technology and ecosystems using APIs are accelerating innovation.

Episode 7 – Anna McDonald - Evolution of Electronic Signatures in the Age of Digital Insurance

Anna McDonald Partner Sales Manager of Assuresign speaks to Denise Garth about the evolution of electronic signatures as a foundational business need in the age of digital insurance.

Episode 8 – John Standish - Chief Innovation Officer at Infinilytics, Inc - The Role of AI and Machine Learning in this New Era of Insurance

John Standish, Chief Innovation Officer at Infinilytics, Inc. joins Denise Garth to discuss the importance of data and how new technology like AI and machine learning can help insurers gather valuable insight and bridge the gap between consumer and buyer.

All of our podcasts, including additional thought leadership resources such as primary research, blogs, and webinars can be found on www.majesco.com.

