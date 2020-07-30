Majesco Implements Oracle Cloud HCM to Further its Digital Transformation Journey

Leading cloud software company for insurance carriers improves organizational productivity and increases employee engagement

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software, today announced the implementation of Oracle Cloud HCM to help meet its long-term strategic and operational goals. With a growing customer list of more than 200 major clients across Product & Casualty, Life & Annuity and Group insurance, Majesco will use Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to make informed, real-time business decisions that will help expand its global footprint.

“ We’re excited about the advanced capabilities Oracle Cloud HCM brings to our employees. This new, modern cloud system marks an important step in our transformation journey and will be critical to how we run our business,” notes Adam Elster, CEO of Majesco. “ With Oracle HCM, we will leverage data-driven insights in real-time to help us manage all of our talent needs.”

Majesco’s cloud-based solutions help insurers modernize, innovate and transform their business to meet the demands of today’s digital customer. Whether it’s an insurer creating a new startup or greenfield, modernizing a legacy business or optimizing existing operations, Majesco helps insurers take on the future of insurance.

In order to meet growing demand, Majesco replaced its old legacy system with Oracle’s unified, cloud-based platform that is built to breakdown organizational silos, standardize processes and improve the overall efficiency of HR operations.

“ We’re excited to have helped Majesco take this next step in the digital transformation journey by improving and maximizing employee engagement,” said Chris Leone, senior vice president, applications development, Oracle. “ With Oracle Cloud HCM, Majesco will be better prepared to support its customers and take hold of this new era of insurance.”

In addition to Oracle Cloud HCM’s Core HR, which provides a foundation to support the entire worker life cycle, Majesco is also deploying Oracle Cloud Workforce Compensation and Oracle Cloud Recruitment, which leads with innovation to engage and identify the best talent for the organization’s needs.

“ Oracle’s scalable and flexible solution provides our employees with an intuitive, personalized HR system that can manage personal and employment information easily and securely, while providing insights into the entire worker lifecycle to enable effective talent management,” commented Melissa Blankenbaker, CHRO of Majesco.

About Majesco

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business – and the future of insurance – at speed and scale. Our platforms connect people and businesses to insurance in ways that are innovative, hyper-relevant, compelling and personal. Over 200 insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group Benefits are transforming their businesses by modernizing, optimizing or creating new business models with Majesco. Our market-leading solutions include CloudInsurer® P&C Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); CloudInsurer® LifePlus Solutions (AdminPlus, AdvicePlus, IllustratePlus, DistributionPlus); CloudInsurer® L&A and Group Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); Digital1st® Insurance with Digital1st® Engagement, Digital1st® EcoExchange and Digital1st® Platform – a cloud-native, microservices and open API platform; Distribution Management, Data and Analytics and an Enterprise Data Warehouse. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Majesco’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Majesco’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact on economies around the world and our customers of the current COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to achieve increased market penetration for our product and service offerings and obtain new customers; our ability to raise future capital as needed; the growth prospects of the property & casualty and life & annuity insurance industry; the strength and potential of our technology platform and our ability to innovate and anticipate future customer needs; our ability to compete successfully against other providers and products; data privacy and cyber security risks; technological disruptions; our ability to successfully integrate our acquisitions and identify new acquisitions; the risk of loss of customers or strategic relationships; the success of our research and development investments; changes in economic conditions, political conditions and trade protection measures; regulatory and tax law changes; immigration risks; our ability to obtain, use or successfully integrate third-party licensed technology; key personnel risks; and litigation risks.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Majesco cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Majesco or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Majesco disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Laura Tillotson

Director, Marketing Communications and Creative Services

+ 201 230 0752

laura.tillotson@majesco.com