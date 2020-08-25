Majesco Advances its Digital Transformation Journey with Modernized Salesforce Sales Cloud

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO), a global provider of cloud insurance platform software, today announced it went live with the latest version of Salesforce Sales Cloud.

Majesco is using Sales Cloud to revamp its client relationship management system. Sales Cloud will help to standardize sales processes, reduce manual efforts throughout the sales cycle while providing pipeline and forecast visibility to sales, marketing, partner, delivery and finance leaders across the organization. Sales Cloud is integrated with Salesforce Pardot, the B2B marketing automation tool that aligns to the sales process that is used by Majesco to capture, nurture, engage and convert leads to opportunities through marketing initiatives. This redeployment is another fundamental change to Majesco’s systems and processes that furthers its digital transformation journey.

“ We’re thrilled to have taken this next step as we work to reshape the future of insurance”, says Jim Miller, Chief Revenue Officer at Majesco. “ This upgrade to the latest Sales Cloud technology directly aligns to our business model, supports our recent NetSuite implementation, and will be our single source of truth for all sales related data. We are committed to providing our customers with the best user experience possible and believe this revamped system will allow us to better understand and serve our customers.”

Sales Cloud is a unified module for all types of revenue-based business orders. It provides defined reports for all levels including management, business units, sales leadership and sales performance and enables the organization to track history of opportunities, communications, tasks, targets and reports.

“ Majesco is committed to helping insurers transform with cloud insurance software that modernizes, innovates and propels them to the future of their business”, says Andrew Bearese, VP of Commercial Sales at Salesforce. “ We are thrilled to have helped Majesco further their own digital transformation as it continues to deliver and build strong relationships with its customers.”

About Majesco

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business – and the future of insurance – at speed and scale. Our platforms connect people and businesses to insurance in ways that are innovative, hyper-relevant, compelling and personal. Over 200 insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group Benefits are transforming their businesses by modernizing, optimizing or creating new business models with Majesco. Our market-leading solutions include CloudInsurer® P&C Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); CloudInsurer® LifePlus Solutions (AdminPlus, AdvicePlus, IllustratePlus, DistributionPlus); CloudInsurer® L&A and Group Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); Digital1st® Insurance with Digital1st® Engagement, Digital1st® EcoExchange and Digital1st® Platform – a cloud-native, microservices and open API platform; Distribution Management, Data and Analytics and an Enterprise Data Warehouse. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.

