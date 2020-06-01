Maine DHHS Announces Redesign of Website to Better Serve Public

Phased rollout officially launches with further improvements planned for the coming weeks and months

AUGUSTA, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has launched the first phase of a website redesign project that will modernize its online presence and improve communication about critical programs and services provided to Maine citizens.

The new website provides a more intuitive and useful experience for the public and for providers. It features a better design that prioritizes the information visitors most often seek, highlights updates about major initiatives and developments, and improves the experience for visitors accessing the website on mobile devices.

The project, which will roll out in phases over the coming weeks and months, marks the first full redesign of the DHHS website in more than two decades.

“Maine people rely on the DHHS website for information about programs and services that are critical to their lives,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “This project will help visitors, including mobile users in rural areas with limited Internet access, find the information they need and learn about our work to support health, safety, resilience and opportunity for Maine people.”

DHHS partnered on the project with InforME, which manages the Maine.gov website and previously redesigned the websites of the Maine Emergency Management Agency, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, and the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, among others.

The new website includes an updated homepage for DHHS which highlights areas of high public interest such as hotlines and crisis numbers, health insurance, child welfare and news releases. Information on the DHHS response to the COVID-19 pandemic remains prominently displayed.

The new website also includes a redesigned homepage for the DHHS Office for Family Independence (OFI) which includes information on programs such as Food Supplement and MaineCare. The website redesign does not change how people apply for OFI programs. The application portal for those programs, My Maine Connection, is undergoing a separate project to improve applicants’ online experience.

In addition to OFI, DHHS will launch redesigned webpages on a rolling basis for the remaining DHHS offices including the Office of Aging and Disability Services, the Office of MaineCare Services and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The DHHS and OFI homepages can still be found at their existing URLs: www.maine.gov/dhhs and www.maine.gov/dhhs/ofi/.

About Maine.gov

Maine.gov is the official Web portal of the state of Maine. Maine.gov is a service of InforME, a collaborative effort between the state of Maine and NIC Maine. part of the NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) family of companies.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The company created the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

Dan Andrews

General Manager

InforME/Maine.gov

207-621-2600

dandrews@informe.org