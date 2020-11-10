BusinessWire

Magnite to Present at November Virtual Financial Conferences

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Magnite to Present at November Virtual Financial Conferences

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, announced that management will be presenting at the following financial conferences:

  • Company management will be hosting meetings at the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Investor Conference on Tuesday, November 17th
  • Michael Barrett, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 18th at 3:20 pm eastern time;
  • Mr. Barrett will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 19th at 11:00 am eastern time;

A live webcast of the presentations will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at http://investor.magnite.com. The webcast will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live presentation for 90 days.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project’s programmatic expertise with Telaria’s leadership in CTV. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats—including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.


Contacts

Investor Relations:
Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003
nkormeluk@magnite.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

ThreatConnect Expands Presence to the Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) through Strategic Partnership with Spire Solutions

Posted on Author Business Wire

Relationship brings industry’s only intelligence-driven security operations solutions to Large Enterprise and Governments in region
ARLINGTON, Va. & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ThreatConnect, Inc.®, provider of the industry’s only in…
BusinessWire

New Motus Mileage Trends Flash Reports Show Business Activity Shifts Across Regions and Industries

Posted on Author Business Wire

New Bi-Weekly Summary Monitors Driving Activity as an Indicator of Economic Health
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Motus–Motus, the definitive leader in reimbursement solutions for businesses with mobile-enabled workforces, today launched its first Motus …
BusinessWire

One Door to Showcase Innovation in Visual Merchandising and Space Planning at NRF 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

Software provider gives retailers the tools they need to simplify work for store teams
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BigIdeas–One Door, Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based visual merchandising software, today announced its full lineup of activiti…