Magellan Health Expands Telehealth Services to Support Clients during COVID-19 Outbreak

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of the company, has expanded telehealth services and implemented additional initiatives to help support clients during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“As we continue to respond to issues concerning COVID-19, behavioral health services are more important now than ever, and continuity of care is paramount as people cope with uncertainty and anxiety about the outbreak,” said Matthew Miller, senior vice president, behavioral health, Magellan Healthcare.

As the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) guidance came out on Tuesday, Magellan was revising its operations to permit all credentialed and contracted behavioral health providers to conduct telehealth video sessions for all routine services and certain psychological testing, applied behavior analysis (ABA), intensive outpatient programs (IOP) and partial hospitalization program (PHP) services. Providers are able to use a number of HHS OCR-approved platforms to conduct their telehealth video sessions. Magellan is also allowing telephone-only sessions when a member has no access to a video platform. These alternative approaches will be covered to ensure members get the care they need, when they need it.

“Our experienced behavioral health network providers are available to serve the needs of our clients’ members through a variety of avenues. We are proud of our network providers and look forward to working with them to support those who may need mental health services as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Miller.

