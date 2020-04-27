Magellan Health Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will report its earnings for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2020 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Eastern on Monday, May 11, 2020. At 8 a.m. Eastern on the same day, Magellan's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.

The call-in numbers and passcode for the conference call are as follows:

Live Call

1-888-566-5773

Passcode: 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

Replay

1-800-374-1820 (Domestic)

1-402-998-0909 (International)

To participate in the conference call, dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. The conference call will also be available live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through June 11, 2020. A replay of the webcast will also be available at the site listed above for 30 days, beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

Media Contact: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1923

Investor Contact: Joe Bogdan, jbogdan@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1910