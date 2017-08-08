Macy’s to Host Bay Area Hiring Day on August 12

Macy’s, the nation’s largest department store chain, plans to hire new employees in the San Francisco Bay area for the busy back-to-school and fall fashion shopping seasons and beyond. Macy’s will host special hiring events in most of its stores throughout the area on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Job candidates may visit these Macy’s stores in the San Francisco Bay area between 11 a.m.–7 p.m. PT on Aug. 12:

Macy’s Bay Fair San Leandro, CA Broadway Plaza Walnut Creek, CA County East Mall Antioch, CA Hillsdale Shopping Center San Mateo, CA Hilltop Richmond, CA Mall at Northgate San Rafael, CA NewPark Mall Newark, CA Serramonte Daly City, CA Southland Mall Hayward, CA Stoneridge Shopping Center Pleasanton, CA Stonestown Galleria San Francisco, CA Sunvalley Shopping Center Concord, CA Union Square San Francisco, CA Village at Corte Madera Corte Madera, CA Stanford Shopping Center Palo Alto, CA Valley Fair Santa Clara, CA Oakridge San José, CA Eastridge San José, CA Sunnyvale Town Center Sunnyvale, CA

“Macy’s greatest strength is our talent, including our store associates who are vital touchpoints for our customers and help shape and enhance their shopping experience,” said Jeff Kantor, Macy’s, Inc.’s chief stores and human resources officer. “We also strive to create great experiences for our associates as part of the Macy’s team.”

Macy’s associates who work full-time or part-time provide service to customers on the selling floor, serve store operations needs, and also fulfill online orders for customers who buy online or via mobile. They also receive the Macy’s merchandise discount.

Candidates should apply in advance at macysJOBS.com, the company’s easy-to-navigate hiring site, to discover open positions and opportunities for on-site interviews.