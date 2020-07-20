Macnica and Data Theorem Partner to Accelerate Adoption of Leading Application Security Solutions in Japan

Macnica Now Offering Data Theorem’s Differentiated Application Security Software Platform that Uniquely Automates API, Cloud, Mobile and WebApp Security Analysis, Vulnerability Inspection and Remediation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, and Macnica Networks Co., Ltd., a leading supplier of network equipment and security solutions, today announced their partnership to provide Data Theorem’s leading API and application security solutions in Japan.

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine, which leverages a new type of dynamic and run-time analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem’s AppSec portfolio secures mobile apps, cloud-driven APIs, and modern web applications.

With this expansion into this important market, Data Theorem has named Macnica as its leading reseller in Japan. With the new partnership, Macnica will now provide its customers with Data Theorem’s leading application security solutions, and will offer its expertise as a security software reseller to help address customers’ API, mobile, web, and cloud security concerns. After a two-year evaluation of alternative solutions, Macnica selected Data Theorem due to its differentiators of automated hacking, auto-remediation, and vulnerability coverage. For Macnica’s partnership press release issued today, see https://www.macnica.net/pressrelease/datatheorem_20200721.html.

“We are pleased to launch Data Theorem’s award-winning application security solutions in Japan, and to be Data Theorem’s leading reseller of choice in this rapidly growing market,” said Jun Ikeda, President at Macnica Networks. “There is a huge need in Japan for Data Theorem’s solutions and great potential here, as companies are turning to modern application development for their businesses. They need continuous and automated solutions to ensure data remains safe from hackers looking to conduct full-stack application attacks.”

“We are excited to partner with Macnica to enable them to address Japanese organizations’ application and cloud security requirements with continuous, fully automated security for mobile, API and modern web app environments,” said Doug Dooley, Data Theorem COO. “This partnership is the result of our joint effort covering the past two years of work with Macnica, and will accelerate the adoption of Data Theorem for their growing customer base in Japan.”

With this launch into Japan, Macnica customers are encouraged to contact their account representative to learn more about Data Theorem’s leading application security solutions. For more information on Data Theorem’s products available from Macnica in Japan, see https://www.macnica.net/datatheorem/.

About Macnica Networks

Macnica Networks is a technology trading company that provides various networking equipment and software with state-of-the-art technology through partnerships with many foreign companies to achieve a rich lineup and complete services ranging from product introduction to operation/maintenance support.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations prevent AppSec data breaches. The company has detected more than 1 billion application eavesdropping incidents and currently secures more than 8,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

Data Theorem and TrustKit are trademarks of Data Theorem, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

