M-net Selects ADTRAN for Gigabit Fiber Extension Network Build

Focused on delivering residential and business services to multi-dwelling units as part of network expansion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. & MUNICH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, announced today that M-net has selected the ADTRAN Software-Defined Access (SD-Access) portfolio, specifically for its Fiber-to-the-Building (FTTB) products, and Mosaic™ Cloud Platform to help accelerate the introduction of gigabit services to its residential and business customers. M-net is leveraging ADTRAN’s second-generation Gfast technology to rapidly expand its fiber broadband network coverage by leveraging the existing wiring throughout the buildings within its footprint. M-net is one of the leading fiber optic operators in Germany and selected ADTRAN’s Gigabit Gfast fiber extension solution and the Mosaic Cloud Platform for its strong support for both the current and future operational scenarios needed by M-net.

“M-net’s goal is to extend our fiber network into every connected apartment and office via FTTH over time. The new generation of Gfast is a solution that immediately enables us to provide our customers with gigabit services via the existing FTTB-infrastructure – a solution significantly more reliable, more robust against interference and much more efficient in the carbon footprint than alternative technologies in the market,” said Dr. Hermann Rodler, M-net Chief Technology Officer. “ADTRAN is a trusted partner for M-net that has proven its ability to support large scale network roll-outs. They were an early advocate for Gfast technology and have done a world-class job in taking the technology from the standard bodies, through lab trials, and into a carrier-grade solution that is ideal for our network plans. By going live with Mosaic, we are pleased to achieve the first milestone in our transformation project as we become a fully automated network operation.”

M-net is the leading fiber optic provider in Bavaria, Germany, and offers high-performance triple play services to its residential customers and an extended portfolio of networking and data center services to business customers. M-net's service area includes large parts of Bavaria, the greater Ulm area and the Main-Kinzig district in Hesse. The company is a pioneer in the use of future-proof fiber optic technology and was awarded best local provider in Germany four times in a row in the renowned Connect fixed network test and most innovative network operator by an influential German business journal.

“The push for gigabit services is being fueled by competition and championed by regulatory agencies around the world. Together this drives the need to bring fiber deeper into the network and closer to the end user. In scenarios where Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) deployment architectures are not pragmatic, broadband access innovation is required,” said Dr. Eduard Scheiterer, Managing Director, ADTRAN GmbH. “With its broad Gigabit Gfast portfolio, ADTRAN is well-positioned to capitalize on this market opportunity as operators worldwide look to expand the range and reach of gigabit services to any customer over any network infrastructure.”

ADTRAN offers an industry-leading portfolio of second-generation Amendment 3 Gfast solutions ranging from single-port units to 48-port systems with flexible powering options in both indoor and sealed outdoor housing variants, complemented by respective CPE offerings. ADTRAN’s Gfast solutions are seamlessly integrated into its award-winning Mosaic Cloud Platform, featuring a state-of-the-art service orchestration architecture that provides a complete suite of network management functions as well as Software-Defined Network (SDN) control for the entire access network of ADTRAN and third-party devices. It includes PMAA functionality, a comprehensive GUI and open standards-based Northbound interfaces for quick and easy integration into M-net's OSS/IT systems today and for any future devices added to the network over time.

About ADTRAN

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

