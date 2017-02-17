Lytro Raises $60 Million Series D

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Lytro, which makes immersive high-end cameras, has raised $60 million Series D funding led by Blue Pool Capital, with participation from EDBI, Foxconn, Huayi Brothers and Barry Sternlicht, founder of Starwood. All existing investors in the company including Andreessen Horowitz, NEA, GSV, North Bridge and Qualcomm Ventures also participated in the round.

Lytro has also launched the world’s first Light Field solution for cinema. Lytro Cinema is a breakthrough capture system enables the complete virtualization of the live action camera — transforming creative camera controls from fixed on set decisions to computational post-production processes — and allows for historically impossible shots.

Lytro was founded in 2006 by Executive Chairman Ren Ng, whose Ph.D. research on Light Field imaging won Stanford University’s prize for best thesis in computer science. In 2012, Lytro released its first generation imaging platform featuring the world’s initial consumer Light Field camera. In 2014, the second-generation imaging platform was released featuring the Lytro ILLUM, Lytro Desktop, Lytro iOS Mobile Application and the Lytro Development Kit, empowering organizations beyond the domain of photography to harness the full potential of Light Field.

In 2015, Lytro announced its expansion into cinematography, virtual reality, and scientific and industrial applications, positioning itself as the hub of a new technology ecosystem that extends the transformational power of Light Field imaging across industries.