Lytics Hires New President to Accelerate Future Growth Initiatives

Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, former CMO at Mozilla, joins the real-time CDP leader as its next phase of growth begins

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CDP--Lytics, the real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP), announced that Jascha Kaykas-Wolff will join the company in the newly created role of President. Mr. Kaykas-Wolff will initially be responsible for go-to-market strategy using his vast experience in product direction, customer success, and operations at the company. He will report directly to CEO and co-founder, James McDermott.

Mr. Kaykas-Wolff brings a wealth of high-tech experience and leadership to Lytics, both in the security/privacy space and, most recently, as the Chief Marketing Officer at Mozilla. A respected authority in the fields of organizational efficiency, data privacy, and start-up growth, Kaykas-Wolff is also an award-winning creative talent who is expected to energize and accelerate the company’s growth trajectory.

“We are both delighted and humbled to have Jascha join the team,” said James McDermott, CEO of Lytics. “His experience, creativity, and commitment to customer-centric leadership will have an immediate impact on our organizational culture and delivering exceptional solutions to our customers. His experience will help us quickly get to the next level in terms of growth and execution. The CDP market is poised to break out, and Jascha’s leadership will help ensure we stay at the front of the pack."

While at Mozilla, Jascha Kaykas-Wolff helped create millions of new customer relationships and grow revenue with its flagship product, Firefox. Prior to Mozilla, he served in leadership roles at BitTorrent, Microsoft, and Yahoo! In addition, Kaykas-Wolff is the author of Growing Up Fast: How New Agile Practices Can Move Marketing and Innovation Past the Old Business Stalemates and serves as the producer and co-host of the popular podcast This Is Your Life in Silicon Valley.

“I believe organizations understand that at the center of digital transformation is the necessity to truly understand your customers,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff. “CDPs are the technology that is finally delivering on this need, and Lytics is the only CDP solution that enables marketers and businesses to know their customers, develop insights about what they want and need and make connections with them, at scale and in real-time, across all the channels their customers are in. This is a great time to be a marketer, and a great time to be a part of Lytics.”

In recent months, Lytics has continued to lead the industry announcing partnerships with industry leaders such as Google Cloud BigQuery, Google Marketing Platform, and SalesForce, launched new services such as StartSmart, and repackaged its CDP offerings to better serve a broad range of marketing needs and organizations. The addition of Jascha Kaykas-Wolff arrives as Lytics embarks upon a new phase of growth for the company.

About Lytics

Lytics, the real-time customer data platform (CDP), helps organizations create a single view of their customers. Organizations can unify data and surface insights in order for marketers to deliver and automate a personalized journey based on customer behavior and preferences to improve overall efficiency and drive growth. Lytics enables some of the most innovative brands including Nestlé Purina, The Economist, AEG, Atlassian, and Yamaha. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Lytics is led by marketing and technology veterans who’ve held leadership positions at Webtrends, Airship, Tripwire, and Puppet. Lytics is backed by JMI Equity, Comcast Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Voyager Capital, Rembrandt Venture Partners, and EPIC Ventures.

