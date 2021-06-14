Lyra Health Completes $200 Million Funding

BURLINGAME — Lyra Health , a provider of comprehensive mental health care benefits for employers, has completed a $200 million financing. Coatue led the round and was joined by new investor Sands Capital, along with existing investors. With the new funding, Lyra plans to accelerate its delivery of evidence-based mental health benefits for companies with employees located around the world.

Lyra delivers mental health for employees and family members at leading multinational companies, including eBay; Genentech, a member of the Roche Group; Uber; and VCA Animal Hospitals. Lyra currently serves more than 2.2 million members globally.

Lyra provides evidence-based care that supports people across all facets of mental health, from wellness and preventive care to the most severe conditions. Lyra’s innovative Blended Care Therapy pairs video counseling sessions, one-to-one messaging, and digital activities prescribed by the provider to support individuals in their everyday lives. Based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy principles, this immersive treatment model with ongoing support between sessions helps individuals improve faster. Lyra’s curated network includes more than 5,000 coaches, therapists, and doctors in the U.S., with an additional 85,000 providers available worldwide through global partnerships.

“One in five people struggle with mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, or substance use disorder,” said David Ebersman, Lyra Health CEO and co-founder. “Delivering mental health care for diverse employee populations around the world is one of the most pressing and complex issues for employers today, and this new funding will help Lyra accelerate our plans to deliver comprehensive, global solutions.”