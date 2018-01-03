Lyft to Offer Self-Driving Rides in Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO — Ride-sharing service Lyft plans to introduce self-driving cars to techies during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week through a partnership with Aptiv.

The companies plan to demonstrate a first-of-its-kind fully automated point-to-point ride-hailing experience during CES from January 9 to 12.

“This partnership represents a real-life application of scalable, automated driving technology that will have a significant impact on improving safety, emissions and urban congestion challenges,” said Aptiv President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Clark. “Aptiv’s automated driving platform is the most advanced automated system available and combined with Lyft’s intuitive user app will allow CES attendees to have a true point-to-point self-driving experience. It is an exciting demonstration of the future of mobility at work.”

In 2017, Lyft announced plans to enable self-driving developers and car manufacturers to plug into its network of nearly one million rides per day. Aptiv’s automated driving platform will be integrated with Lyft’s smart dispatching technology for a seamless consumer experience to hail rides around the Las Vegas Strip area. Operating in complex driving environments with pick-up and drop-off locations will accelerate the availability of automated driving platforms for commercial applications.

“Lyft’s mission is to build the world’s best transportation ecosystem in partnership with the most advanced self-driving technology and automotive companies,” said Lyft CEO Logan Green. “Partnering with Aptiv for our open platform brings us one step closer to making our vision a reality. Together, we will define the future and we look forward to taking this monumental first step in Las Vegas at CES 2018.”

Aptiv’s recent acquisition, nuTonomy, has a strategic partnership and recently launched an automated driving pilot with Lyft in Boston.

The Aptiv-Lyft CES 2018 Automated Experience builds on Aptiv’s previous CES drives, including a 6.3-mile driving loop of city streets and highways in 2017. Aptiv’s automated vehicles completed complex everyday driving challenges, such as highway merges, maneuvering with pedestrians and cyclists, and staying on course while in a tunnel.

Aptiv’s automated driving technology is seamlessly integrated into any design without cumbersome sensors on the top or sides of the vehicle, unlike many other automated vehicles on the road today. Aptiv will be ready to scale in production by 2019.

How the Aptiv-Lyft CES 2018 Self-driving Experience Will Work: