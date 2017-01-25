Lyft Launching Premier Service

Lyft, the nation’s second-largest ridesharing service, is introducing a luxury level called Lyft Premier.

Lyft Premier adds a little luxury to your ride and was requested by many passengers who wanted a nicer car for nights out or business trips. With Lyft Premiere, you’ll be matched with a high-end sedan or SUV like a BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Lexus ES, or Cadillac Escalade in minutes directly from the Lyft app.

Lyft Premier is currently available in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Washington, D.C., with other cities coming soon. Pricing varies by city.

The service is similar to Uber Select which offers high-end sedans and Uber LUX which offers luxury cars with chauffeur. Uber Black offers black cars for your ride.