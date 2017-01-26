Lyft Launches Massive Expansion

Lyft, the nation’s second-largest ridesharing service behind Uber, is launching a massive expansion to add 100 cities this year.

Lyft will soon offer its service to 300 cities, reaching 231 million people nationwide — about 72% of the country.

Bloomberg reports that Lyft has cut service prices by 1% this week and considering plans to expand internationally. So far, Lyft is only available in the U.S. unlike Uber which is worldwide.

Starting today, Lyft has rolled out the welcome mat to 40 new cities. Locals can now share the ride in more regions nationwide, including: