Lyft Hires Google Maps Engineer

Ride-sharing service Lyft has hired former Google engineer Luc Vincent as Vice President of Engineering.

Luc will be leading Lyft’s Mapping and Marketplace engineering efforts, ensuring that the real-time transportation network continues to provide the best possible experience for millions of passengers and drivers through dispatch, matching, pricing, and mapping innovation.

At Google, Luc pioneered Street View on Google Maps, scaling it from inception to become one of the most iconic and essential Google products. Originally from France, Luc holds a B.S. in Math, Physics, and Computer Science from Ecole Polytechnique; an M.S. in Computer Science from University of Paris XI; and a Ph.D in Morphological Image Analysis from MINES ParisTech. He completed his postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University’s Robotics Lab.

Luc will work with Lyft’s VP of Engineering, Peter Morelli, and Chief Technology Officer, Chris Lambert, to continue growing the company’s engineering team.