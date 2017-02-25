Lyft Expands in 54 Cities Across U.S.

Lyft, the nation’s second-largest ride sharing service, has announced its largest launch to date, rolling out the welcome mat to 54 new cities today.

The move is part of Lyft’s massive expansion this year, which we kicked off with a 40-city launch just one month ago. Now, millions more people across the US have access to reliable, affordable transportation.

Lyft now serves 300 cities in the U.S. and is only available domestically while Uber has a presence worldwide in over 545 cities.

Below are cities that Lyft is now available in: