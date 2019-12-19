LUXURY MAGAZINE® Unveils Its Winter 2019 Issue

Celebrating Cold-Weather Adventures, Top-Line Technology & Gear to Get Now

JACKSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LUXURY MAGAZINE, the quarterly publication available exclusively to Luxury Card™ members, unveiled its Winter 2019 issue today, celebrating Cold-Weather Adventures, Top-Line Technology & Gear to Get Now. The premium publication offers trends and features across all categories of luxury lifestyle—from travel, adventure, and fashion to home design, real estate, and technology. Each issue also features as the cover art a well-known or up-and-coming artist, making every edition a unique collector’s item for our Cardmembers.

“Winter is one of my favorite seasons because in addition to warm-weather escapes, the snow and ice offer even more remarkable adventure options,” says Editor-in-Chief Deborah Frank. “With challenging terrain comes customized, sport-specific gear, and we have everything you need to stay safe, warm, and satiated for the holidays and beyond.”

Highlights from the Winter issue include:

Cover Artist: Zao Wou-Ki

Across his prolific career, Chinese French artist Zao Wou-Ki sought to capture the raw forces of nature through oil paintings, watercolors, prints, and ceramics. Wou-Ki means “no limits,” a seemingly apt name for an artist who bridged artistic styles and cultures without ever being tied down to one. The cover art, titled 01.09.94, is characteristic of Wou-Ki’s late-period works as described by François Jacob: “They present for us the birth of light, the origins of water, and beyond these turbulent upheavals of matter, a distant sense of the life energy coming into being in their midst.”

Snowsports Trends and Travel

In “The Call of the North” our editors take a close look at wave hunters willing to brave the frigid conditions to surf the sea snow. Explore five destinations that come alive when the temperatures drop and surfers flock to enjoy solo sessions on perfect peaks under the northern lights and during oceanic snowstorms. Explore an alternative cold-weather adventure in our feature “The American Alps”—a new network of catered ski huts offering hot meals and warm beds to ski tourers in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains. We also examine making the change to custom equipment in “Switching Gears.”

Architecture & Design

Smart home libraries get a chic makeover with 21st-century amenities and stunning environments. Our editors explore architectural and design firms from around the globe that combine technology, functionality, tradition, and innovation to create unique, tailored spaces to enjoy all those stories.

Hidden London

London is filled with glorious nooks and crannies. Here we reveal all those secret spots that only the locals know and take you to those authentic hideaways where only the locals go.

About LUXURY MAGAZINE

LUXURY MAGAZINE is published by Luxury Card. The readership comprises Luxury Card members—affluent men and women across the United States, all with an interest in quality, value and service. Produced each quarter by a dedicated team, the publication features world-class editorial and offers a range of luxury categories in every issue, each with a seasonal theme and focus, to expand upon Cardmembers’ wide array of passions. A unique feature of our signature publication is that each issue showcases an artist’s work as the cover art, making it a limited-edition collector’s item. Access LUXURY MAGAZINE anytime, anywhere, on any device at luxurymagazine.com.

About Luxury Card

Luxury Card is a global leader in the premium credit card market with a mission to shape the industry through innovation, value and service. We believe the Mastercard® Gold Card™, Mastercard® Black Card™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card™ can pay for themselves with unparalleled rewards, 24/7 Concierge and first-class benefits.

With a card weight of 22 grams and 46 patents issued globally, our stainless steel and carbon credit cards outweigh the competition1.

Luxury Card members receive the best airfare and cash back redemption rates, with points that can be redeemed in any increment and never expire. Points for airfare are redeemed at 2%2 with no blackout dates, airline limitations or seat restrictions. For example, 50,000 points with Luxury Card will get you a $1,000 airline ticket and only a $7503 airline ticket with the nearest competitor. Cardmembers redeem for cash back at a leading rate of up to 2%2 or for various experiences, travel, dining and gift cards.

Luxury Card Concierge® caters to Cardmembers’ every need. Available 24/7 by live chat on our industry-first Luxury Card App, phone and email, dedicated Concierge agents assist with travel itineraries, dining reservations, research and gift sourcing. We deliver first-class service anywhere, anytime.

Luxury Card’s in-house travel program provides an average total value of $5004 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide. Mastercard® Gold Card™ and Mastercard® Black Card™ members receive complimentary membership and unlimited guest access to more than 1,200 airport lounges around the globe with Priority PassTM Select.

Luxury Card is accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers in 210 countries with no foreign transaction fees. We are committed to providing top value, benefits and service to make your life simpler and your experiences richer.

