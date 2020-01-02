Luxoft Joins Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform Ecosystem to Accelerate Delivery of Connected Vehicle Solutions

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC), today announced that it is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate the delivery of connected vehicle solutions and mobility experiences.

By leveraging the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform, Luxoft will enable and accelerate the delivery of vehicle centric solutions and services that will allow automakers to deliver unique features such as advanced vehicle diagnostics, remote access and repair, and preventive maintenance. Collecting real usage data will also support vehicle engineering to improve manufacturing quality.

“With our proven solutions and services for connected vehicles, automakers and their key partners are able to get the most out of the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform,” said Dmitry Loschinin, executive vice president, DXC Technology, and president and CEO, Luxoft. “Our collaboration with Microsoft gives automakers control and flexibility for creating highly differentiated, intelligent and beneficial connected mobility experiences for their customers.”

With the advances in autonomous and shared vehicles driving the mobility revolution, automakers are looking for new ways to integrate consumers’ personalized digital lifestyles into the driving experience. Connected vehicle solutions need to enable potentially millions of vehicles located throughout the world to deliver familiar and intuitive experiences including infotainment, entertainment, productivity, driver safety and driver assistance.

Luxoft is co-creating the technology platforms of tomorrow and engineering them at scale, enabling car manufacturers and their suppliers to design and develop safe and convenient customer experiences for personalized, smart and connected mobility – whether at home, in the car or on the go.

“Luxoft’s unique ability to combine innovation and execution with its global delivery network will allow us to accelerate the deployment of connected vehicle centric solutions and services based on the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform and Azure Maps,” said Tara Prakriya, general manager, Azure IoT Mobility, Connected Vehicles and Azure Maps at Microsoft.

Luxoft at CES® 2020

Visit Luxoft at CES to view the new advanced diagnostics vehicle solution based on the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform and to experience the future of shared and intelligent mobility; booth #6928, North Hall, Tech East, Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center.

About Luxoft

Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company, (NYSE: DXC), is a digital strategy and software engineering firm providing bespoke technology solutions that drive business change for customers the world over. Luxoft uses technology to enable business transformation, enhance customer experiences, and boost operational efficiency through its strategy, consulting, and engineering services. Luxoft combines a unique blend of engineering excellence and deep industry expertise, specializing in automotive, financial services, travel and hospitality, healthcare, life sciences, media and telecommunications. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy our enterprise technology stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.