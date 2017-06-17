Luminate Capital Closes $265 Million First Fund

SAN FRANCISCO – Luminate Capital Partners, founded by former Silver Lake Managing Director Hollie Haynes, has raised more than $265 million for its oversubscribed debut private equity fund Luminate Capital Partners, LP.

The fund exceeded its initial $200 million target.

Luminate invests in enterprise software companies. The fund’s limited partners include pension plans, endowments, fund of funds and family offices.

The fund has made two investments to date, in Oversight Systems, Inc. and Financial-Information- Technologies, LC.

Luminate previously acquired and sold Professional Datasolutions, Inc.

Haynes is the managing partner of Luminate Capital. She has an Economics Degree from Harvard University and MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.