Lucy Security Launches Free Online Resource to Help Remote Employees Stay Secure

Unprecedented work from home in wake of COVID-19 calls for increased training needs to protect against hacking, phishing and other cyberattacks

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#coronavirus--To address the security risks caused by employees working from home due to COVID-19, Lucy Security, a global provider of cybersecurity training and services, today announced the launch of a free, open educational platform WorkfromHome. The new website offers free professional videos, courses, checklists, quizzes and other teaching materials on safer ways to work from home. Lucy will host a webinar on Thursday, March 26 at 10am CT, moderated by Hacking for Dummies author Kevin Beaver, to introduce the new educational platform.

“Our team has seen a tenfold increase in phishing emails since early March,” said Colin Bastable, CEO of Lucy Security. “It’s no surprise that bad actors are taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation to prey on distracted and unprepared workers. Lucy wants to actively address this acute need for education by giving people free, immediate access to helpful training tools and information.”

Many companies have put in place the infrastructure to work remotely, but employees are still unsure how to use private vs. public tools and utilities. Research shows that ninety-seven percent of successful attacks involve some form of social engineering, and over 90 percent start with a phishing email. The FBI recently issued a Public Service Announcement warning citizens of fraud attempts through fake CDC emails and phishing schemes.

Lucy’s new WorkfromHome platform helps employees identify phishing emails (including new COVID-19 phishing scams), address common BYOD issues such as security, privacy and data protection, and problem solve technical challenges connecting to the Internet.

You can access Lucy’s new educational platform at https://workfromhome.education

Register here for the 30 minute WorkfromHome webinar on Thursday, March 26 at 10am CT.

About Lucy Security

Founded in 2015, Lucy has transformed the real-world ethical hacking experience of its founder into a comprehensive security training solution that provides a 360o view of an organization’s security vulnerabilities. To date, more than 9 million users have been trained in 9000 installations worldwide. Lucy continues to earn numerous industry awards, including the 2020 ISPG Award for Best Cybersecurity Education and Training, and the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Best Anti-Phishing and Best Security Education Platform. The company is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland with U.S. operations in Austin, TX.

For more details, go to www.lucysecurity.com.

