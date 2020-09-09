BusinessWire

Lucidea Brings Argus CMS to OMA’s 2020 Virtual Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Lucidea Brings Argus CMS to OMA’s 2020 Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Lucidea, developer of Argus and leader in innovative museum collections management software, will attend and sponsor the Oklahoma Museums Association Virtual Conference on September 16th through 18th.


Lucidea’s Argus CMS offers comprehensive collections management capabilities, and takes you further—with community curation/co-curation, a dynamic online presence, full multimedia support, and streamlined workflows. It’s flexible, extensible, and always up-to-date—solving today’s collections management challenges, and ready for tomorrow’s.

When you visit the Lucidea team at their Virtual Exhibit Booth, chat with them about how other museum professionals in institutions of all sizes and budgets are expanding their web presence and managing their collections. Download free eBooks written by expert, author, and consultant Rachael Cristine Woody, watch webinars covering topics of importance to museum professionals today, and even enter to win an iPad!

For further information about Argus, visit https://lucidea.com/argus, phone 604 278 6717, or email sales@lucidea.com.


Contacts

Mark Maslowski
Marketing Manager
604-278-6717
mmaslowski@lucidea.com

Business Wire

