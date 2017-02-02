Lowe’s Hiring Over 45,000 This Spring

Lowe’s Companies, which operates the second-largest home improvement chain, plans to hire more than 45,000 seasonal employees for spring, its busiest time of the year. These workers will supplement more than 235,000 U.S. store employees.

Lowe’s said it will hire 235 employees for its San Francisco stores.

In-store seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and assemblers of outdoor products. The company is also hiring loaders to assist the increasing number of customers who order products online at Lowes.com and pick them up at their local store – a trend that accounts for approximately 60 percent of Lowe’s online orders. Hiring is underway and will continue on a market-by-market basis, with seasonal positions typically supporting stores between the months of March and September.

The number hired this year is slightly lower than 46,000 announced for spring 2016.

“Our goal is to meet customers wherever they are – whether in stores, online or at home – with the support, inspiration and solutions they need to tackle their home projects,” said Jennifer Weber, chief human resources officer. “Seasonal employees play an important role in helping customers during this peak period, and we’re excited to welcome them to the Lowe’s team.”

Lowe’s seasonal positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours and a 10 percent employee discount. They can also lead to potential growth opportunities: In 2016, nearly half of the company’s seasonal employees transitioned into part-time and full-time positions, enabling them to take advantage of incentive programs, 401(k), a discounted stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off for community volunteering.

A 2016 Freedom Award winner, Lowe’s is committed to hiring and training veterans, active military and their spouses. The company employs more than 13,000 veterans and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

To learn more about available positions in your area and apply online, visit jobs.lowes.com. You can also apply at your local Lowe’s store.