Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy to Celebrate 2020 Graduates with Online Commencement Ceremony

Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA), an online public charter school, will celebrate the Class of 2020 during a virtual commencement ceremony on Monday, May 18th.

Monday’s virtual graduation will celebrate the achievements of 104 students.

Collectively, the Class of 2020 reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across the country, including: the United States Military Academy West Point, Purdue University, Louisiana State University, Louisiana Tech University, and the National EMS Academy.

“Our personalized approach to teaching and learning really helps cultivate student success,” said LAVCA Head of School Danielle Scott-Johnson. “The skills they’ve earned at LAVCA and the experiences they’ve had in an online learning environment are sure to benefit them in the months and years ahead.”

Students enroll in LAVCA for a number of reasons—some are looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting. LAVCA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art and music as well as a host of electives. These live virtual classes are taught by state-licensed teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Monday, May 18, 2020 11:00 AM CT

WHERE: Sign up to watch the graduation here: https://tinyurl.com/LAVCA2020Grad

About Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy

Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA) is a full-time online public school program that serves students in grades K through 12. LAVCA is available tuition-free to Louisiana students through a partnership between K12 Inc., the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs, and Community School for Apprenticeship Learning Inc. (CSAL). Founded in 1997, CSAL is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to provide students with real-world experiences by giving them access to alternative forms of instruction. For more information about LAVCA, visit lavca.k12.com.

