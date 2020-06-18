LoopMe’s Second PurchaseLoop Research Pulse Report Reveals Changing Trends in Consumer Media Consumption, Spending and Future Outlook During COVID-19

Key findings from consumer survey of 8,000 respondents include an increase in spending, spike in gaming and other shifts in media consumption and aspirational goals

The report surveyed 8,000 people in eight countries, including the U.S., the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Singapore and Hong Kong, to measure consumer sentiment across four key indexes: media consumption, buying behavior, aspirational goals and overall outlook. The results were then compared to the pulse report released at the end of March 2020 to uncover the shifts in behavior, by country, as consumers around the world transformed from ‘panic and preparation’ mode into ‘the new normal’ lifestyle.

Key insights revealed:

Media Consumption Index: Which area of your media consumption has increased most during COVID-19?

27.1% of consumers have increased their media consumption of Gaming the most during COVID-19, an increase of 9% since first reported in the March study. Countries in Europe (UK, Italy, France, Germany) over index for Gaming usage, surpassing the global average of 27% in all countries, led by France at 34%.

the most during COVID-19, an increase of 9% since first reported in the March study. Countries in Europe (UK, Italy, France, Germany) over index for usage, surpassing the global average of 27% in all countries, led by France at 34%. News/Social Media saw the largest drop in media consumption by 11%, having indexed highest in our previous survey when the pandemic was first reported.

saw the largest drop in media consumption by 11%, having indexed highest in our previous survey when the pandemic was first reported. Reading (13%) continues to show the lowest level of increased consumption followed by Movies (16%) and TV Shows (17%).

Buying Index: Thinking about your total purchases this month, how did your spending compare to last month?

1 in 4 consumers globally have increased their monthly spending.

Overall, consumer spending has increased globally by 5.5 percentage points from our first survey (19.5%).

Over a third of consumers in Singapore (35%) have increased their spend on total purchases compared to last month, surpassing the global average by 10 percentage points.

In the UK, 28% of consumers have increased their total spend on purchases, compared to last month.

Aspirational Index: What do you aspire to do most when the COVID-19 crisis is over?

37% of consumers globally aspire to Socialize with friends and family once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

once the COVID-19 crisis is over. 1 in 5 consumers globally won’t change their lifestyle once the COVID-19 crisis is over. From our first survey in March, we’ve seen a significant decrease (15 percentage points) in the number of consumers globally who won’t change their lifestyle once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

Over 1 in 10 consumers globally (11%) aspire to Dine Out the most, once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

Outlook Index: What best describes your level of optimism around COVID-19?

Overall, we’ve seen an 11% increase in optimism regarding COVID-19 among consumers globally from our first survey (22%).

1 in 3 consumers still feel optimistic.

Consumers in Canada showed the highest level of optimism at 46%, surpassing the global average by 13%.

“With consumer behaviors shifting rapidly and differing per region, it’s imperative for marketers to gain real-time reads on their target audiences when planning and executing marketing campaigns,” says Stephen Upstone, CEO and co-founder of LoopMe. “With audience data of the past becoming irrelevant, now — more than ever before — brands are looking to LoopMe to help uncover recent trends in audience behavior to navigate the ‘new normal’ for building trust and authenticity with consumers.”

LoopMe also released weekly consumer snapshot PurchaseLoop Research reports with insights from thousands of consumers across the U.S., UK, Canada and APAC in various topics including brand affinity, home improvement, retail, finance, investing, travel, gifting and streaming. Those insights can be found at the LoopMe COVID-19 hub.

LoopMe’s award-winning PurchaseLoop product suite is 2x more effective than traditional advertising optimization, using cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize video advertising to real-world brand outcomes. Going beyond clicks and views, LoopMe’s AI technology means it is possible to go beyond digital proxy metrics and deliver against the metrics that matter — awareness, consideration, favorability, intent, foot traffic and offline sales.

To download the PurchaseLoop Research Insights Study: Understanding Consumer Behavior During COVID-19, June 2020, click here.

