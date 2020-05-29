LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Announces Plans to Relaunch the Cyveillance Brand

Relaunching a trusted name in open source threat intelligence

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a leader in intelligence-driven risk management, today announced plans to relaunch the Cyveillance brand, a trusted name in open source intelligence for over 20 years. Cyveillance, which was acquired by LookingGlass in 2015, has a rich history of providing open source threat intelligence services to protect the most critical assets of some of the world’s largest and most respected financial services, energy providers, and government organizations.

Longtime employee James Carnall has been tapped to lead Cyveillance as its General Manager. “I am proud to honor the heritage of Cyveillance through the continued delivery and expansion of our service offerings under the Cyveillance name,” said Carnall. “I am particularly honored to lead the industry’s most dedicated and talented threat analysts, who we have empowered with LookingGlass data, and the LookingGlass scoutPRIME® threat intelligence platform to deliver best-in-class, actionable threat intelligence to our customers.”

The company is organizing into two high-performance, specialized business units – a services unit, Cyveillance; and a product unit which will operate under the LookingGlass brand, long known for pioneering innovative threat intelligence products. The LookingGlass product business unit will continue to deliver and innovate cutting edge products including Aeonik® Security Fabric, scoutPRIME®, and scoutTHREAT®.

“It is remarkable to me that so many of our customers never stopped calling us Cyveillance. We are thrilled to bring this widely recognized and trusted name back to the forefront,” said Gilman Louie, Executive Chairman of LookingGlass. “For over twenty years, it has been our mission to deliver timely, relevant and actionable intelligence to our customers."

About LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

LookingGlass is a leader in intelligence-driven risk mitigation, including global attack surface monitoring, threat modeling, and network defense. Our full-service portfolio integrates threat intelligence, analysis, and a robust set of tools to operationalize threat mitigation in the network. With standard and custom solutions, LookingGlass makes cybersecurity smart and seamless for governments and enterprises. Learn more at www.lookingglasscyber.com

Tom Resau

W2 Communications for LookingGlass

Tom@w2comm.com

703-877-8103