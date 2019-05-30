Long Live the iPod Touch!

Apple has introduced a new version of its long-lasting iPod Touch handheld device, the precursor to the iPhone.

The iPod Touch hasn’t been updated since 2015 so it’s a surprise that Apple has spent the time bringing out a new model. The device looks the same but includes the Apple-designed A10 Fusion chip which brings improved performance in games, and for the first time on iPod, immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences and Group FaceTime, making it easy to chat with family members, friends or colleagues simultaneously.

“We’re making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality starting at just $199,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing. “The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go.”

The new iPod touch starts at $199 (US) for the 32GB model, $299 (US) for the 128GB model and $399 (US) for the 256GB model from apple.com, in the Apple Store app and Apple Stores, and is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary). iPod touch is available in six finishes; space gray, white, gold, blue, pink and (PRODUCT)RED.

The new iPod touch models are available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czch Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the UAE, UK and US.