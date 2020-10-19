Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%

Company Raises Annual Outlook as Hybrid Work Culture Takes Shape
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.
- Q2 sales were $1.26 billion, up 75 percent in US dollars and 73 percent in constant currency, compared to Q2 of the prior year. This was the first time ever that Logitech’s quarterly sales exceeded the billion-dollar mark.
- Q2 GAAP operating income grew 372 percent to $322 million, compared to $68 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew 263 percent to $1.56, compared to $0.43 in the same quarter a year ago.
- Q2 non-GAAP operating income grew 295 percent to $354 million, compared to $89 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 non-GAAP EPS grew 274 percent to $1.87, compared to $0.50 in the same quarter a year ago.
- Cash flow from operations was $280 million, compared to $107 million in the same period a year ago.
“Our growth and profitability accelerated again this quarter, and we are raising our annual outlook,” said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. “The growth trends that drive our business have accelerated as society adjusts to its new reality. The organization leaders I speak to envision people increasingly working from multiple locations, a hybrid work culture that is emerging as the norm. And at home, the rise of gaming as a spectator and participant sport continues with no end in sight. Our products are essential to helping customers work, play and create wherever they are. Logitech is well positioned for long-term growth.”
Outlook
Logitech raised its Fiscal Year 2021 annual outlook to between 35 and 40 percent sales growth in constant currency, and a range of $700 million to $725 million in non-GAAP operating income. The Company’s previous outlook was between 10 and 13 percent sales growth in constant currency, and a range of $410 million to $425 million in non-GAAP operating income.
Prepared Remarks Available Online
Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results videoconference and livestream available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.
Financial Results Videoconference and Livestream
Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q2 FY 2021 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech’s historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting effect on inventory, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments in privately held companies, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under “Supplemental Financial Information” after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period’s average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for Fiscal Year 2021.
About Logitech
Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, growth trends, the pace of growth trends, gaming trends, our products and their utility to consumers, long-term growth, and outlook for Fiscal Year 2021 operating income and sales growth. The forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech’s actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors’ products; the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact; if we do not fully realize our goals to lower our costs and improve our operating leverage; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.
Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.
|
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts) - unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
1,257,158
|
|
|
$
|
719,691
|
|
|
$
|
2,049,052
|
|
|
$
|
1,363,916
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
684,599
|
|
|
444,344
|
|
|
1,167,237
|
|
|
846,322
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting effect on inventory
|
|
2,836
|
|
|
3,271
|
|
|
6,359
|
|
|
6,542
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
569,723
|
|
|
272,076
|
|
|
875,456
|
|
|
511,052
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing and selling
|
|
158,797
|
|
|
134,155
|
|
|
292,035
|
|
|
257,188
|
|
Research and development
|
|
53,379
|
|
|
41,964
|
|
|
103,104
|
|
|
84,207
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
31,664
|
|
|
24,048
|
|
|
60,735
|
|
|
46,207
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
|
|
4,331
|
|
|
4,218
|
|
|
8,940
|
|
|
7,814
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,716
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring charges (credits), net
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(364
|
)
|
|
(54
|
)
|
|
114
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
248,170
|
|
|
204,021
|
|
|
470,476
|
|
|
395,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
321,553
|
|
|
68,055
|
|
|
404,980
|
|
|
115,522
|
|
Interest income
|
|
513
|
|
|
2,390
|
|
|
1,133
|
|
|
4,943
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
1,149
|
|
|
(110
|
)
|
|
3,178
|
|
|
1,751
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
323,215
|
|
|
70,335
|
|
|
409,291
|
|
|
122,216
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
56,301
|
|
|
(2,598
|
)
|
|
70,304
|
|
|
3,938
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
266,914
|
|
|
$
|
72,933
|
|
|
$
|
338,987
|
|
|
$
|
118,278
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
1.58
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
$
|
2.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.56
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
$
|
1.99
|
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
168,645
|
|
|
166,662
|
|
|
168,140
|
|
|
166,484
|
|
Diluted
|
|
171,382
|
|
|
169,027
|
|
|
170,766
|
|
|
168,914
|
|
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands) - unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
917,221
|
|
|
$
|
715,566
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
750,749
|
|
|
394,743
|
|
Inventories
|
|
394,708
|
|
|
229,249
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
94,753
|
|
|
74,920
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
2,157,431
|
|
|
1,414,478
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
86,386
|
|
|
76,119
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
400,953
|
|
|
400,917
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
111,702
|
|
|
126,941
|
|
Other assets
|
|
339,397
|
|
|
345,019
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
3,095,869
|
|
|
$
|
2,363,474
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
662,873
|
|
|
$
|
259,120
|
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
541,977
|
|
|
455,024
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,204,850
|
|
|
714,144
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
54,507
|
|
|
40,788
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
130,549
|
|
|
119,274
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,389,906
|
|
|
874,206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:
|
|
30,148
|
|
|
30,148
|
|
Issued shares — 173,106 at September 30 and March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals — 50,000 at September 30 and March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital — 17,311 at September 30 and 34,621 at March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
78,617
|
|
|
75,097
|
|
Shares in treasury, at cost — 4,357 at September 30, 2020 and 6,210 at March 31, 2020
|
|
(166,258
|
)
|
|
(185,896
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
1,882,308
|
|
|
1,690,579
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(118,852
|
)
|
|
(120,660
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
1,705,963
|
|
|
1,489,268
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
3,095,869
|
|
|
$
|
2,363,474
|
|
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands) - unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
266,914
|
|
|
$
|
72,933
|
|
|
$
|
338,987
|
|
|
$
|
118,278
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
10,854
|
|
|
10,584
|
|
|
22,601
|
|
|
21,386
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
7,107
|
|
|
6,868
|
|
|
15,239
|
|
|
13,735
|
|
Loss on investments
|
|
2,693
|
|
|
274
|
|
|
2,519
|
|
|
63
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
24,785
|
|
|
14,252
|
|
|
44,900
|
|
|
26,470
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
16,563
|
|
|
(5,597
|
)
|
|
20,152
|
|
|
(8,978
|
)
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,716
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
(1,886
|
)
|
|
2
|
|
|
(1,877
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
(244,746
|
)
|
|
(51,691
|
)
|
|
(346,838
|
)
|
|
(85,955
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
(120,735
|
)
|
|
(45,092
|
)
|
|
(161,120
|
)
|
|
(47,773
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
(15,797
|
)
|
|
(8,696
|
)
|
|
(31,567
|
)
|
|
(14,083
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
230,830
|
|
|
73,509
|
|
|
399,176
|
|
|
129,101
|
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
|
103,090
|
|
|
39,157
|
|
|
90,631
|
|
|
(9,223
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
279,672
|
|
|
106,503
|
|
|
398,519
|
|
|
143,019
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(15,466
|
)
|
|
(8,752
|
)
|
|
(27,774
|
)
|
|
(18,092
|
)
|
Investment in privately held companies
|
|
(3,375
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,405
|
)
|
|
(170
|
)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
—
|
|
|
(366
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(366
|
)
|
Purchases of trading investments
|
|
(5,775
|
)
|
|
(1,370
|
)
|
|
(8,199
|
)
|
|
(2,525
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of trading investments
|
|
6,477
|
|
|
1,375
|
|
|
8,839
|
|
|
2,571
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(18,139
|
)
|
|
(9,113
|
)
|
|
(30,539
|
)
|
|
(18,582
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment of cash dividends
|
|
(146,705
|
)
|
|
(124,180
|
)
|
|
(146,705
|
)
|
|
(124,180
|
)
|
Purchases of registered shares
|
|
(22,454
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(22,454
|
)
|
|
(15,127
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights
|
|
16,074
|
|
|
8,938
|
|
|
26,066
|
|
|
9,331
|
|
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units
|
|
(2,623
|
)
|
|
(1,538
|
)
|
|
(25,744
|
)
|
|
(20,908
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(155,708
|
)
|
|
(116,780
|
)
|
|
(168,837
|
)
|
|
(150,884
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
2,001
|
|
|
(3,102
|
)
|
|
2,512
|
|
|
(3,605
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
107,826
|
|
|
(22,492
|
)
|
|
201,655
|
|
|
(30,052
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
|
|
809,395
|
|
|
596,956
|
|
|
715,566
|
|
|
604,516
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|
|
$
|
917,221
|
|
|
$
|
574,464
|
|
|
$
|
917,221
|
|
|
$
|
574,464
|
|
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands) - unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET SALES
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales by product category:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pointing Devices
|
|
$
|
169,121
|
|
|
$
|
132,770
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
$
|
289,590
|
|
|
$
|
254,753
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
Keyboards & Combos
|
|
201,617
|
|
|
139,049
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
346,977
|
|
|
|
267,728
|
|
|
30
|
|
PC Webcams
|
|
102,469
|
|
|
28,748
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
|
163,320
|
|
|
|
56,876
|
|
|
187
|
|
Tablet & Other Accessories
|
|
83,086
|
|
|
33,847
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
129,134
|
|
|
|
72,186
|
|
|
79
|
|
Gaming
|
|
297,711
|
|
|
161,014
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
479,614
|
|
|
|
295,529
|
|
|
62
|
|
Video Collaboration
|
|
236,704
|
|
|
89,553
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
366,778
|
|
|
|
162,977
|
|
|
125
|
|
Mobile Speakers
|
|
43,581
|
|
|
57,232
|
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
|
72,590
|
|
|
|
107,648
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
Audio & Wearables
|
|
114,275
|
|
|
68,018
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
185,640
|
|
|
|
126,642
|
|
|
47
|
|
Smart Home
|
|
8,573
|
|
|
9,434
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
15,383
|
|
|
|
19,298
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
Other (1)
|
|
21
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
(91
|
)
|
Total sales
|
|
$
|
1,257,158
|
|
|
$
|
719,691
|
|
|
75
|%
|
|
$
|
|
2,049,052
|
|
|
$
|
|
1,363,916
|
|
|
50
|
%
(1) Other category includes products that we currently intend to phase out, or have already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to our business.
|
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts) - Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit - GAAP
|
|
$
|
569,723
|
|
|
$
|
272,076
|
|
|
$
|
875,456
|
|
|
$
|
511,052
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
1,772
|
|
|
1,184
|
|
|
3,172
|
|
|
2,342
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting effect on inventory
|
|
2,836
|
|
|
3,271
|
|
|
6,359
|
|
|
6,542
|
|
Gross profit - Non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
574,331
|
|
|
$
|
276,531
|
|
|
$
|
884,987
|
|
|
$
|
519,936
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin - GAAP
|
|
45.3
|
%
|
|
37.8
|
%
|
|
42.7
|
%
|
|
37.5
|
%
|
Gross margin - Non-GAAP
|
|
45.7
|
%
|
|
38.4
|
%
|
|
43.2
|
%
|
|
38.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses - GAAP
|
|
$
|
248,170
|
|
|
$
|
204,021
|
|
|
$
|
470,476
|
|
|
$
|
395,530
|
|
Less: Share-based compensation expense
|
|
23,013
|
|
|
13,068
|
|
|
41,728
|
|
|
24,128
|
|
Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
|
|
4,331
|
|
|
4,218
|
|
|
8,940
|
|
|
7,814
|
|
Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,716
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: Restructuring charges (credits), net
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(364
|
)
|
|
(54
|
)
|
|
114
|
|
Operating expenses - Non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
220,827
|
|
|
$
|
187,099
|
|
|
$
|
414,146
|
|
|
$
|
363,474
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of net sales - GAAP
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
28.3
|
%
|
|
23.0
|
%
|
|
29.0
|
%
|
% of net sales - Non - GAAP
|
|
17.6
|
%
|
|
26.0
|
%
|
|
20.2
|
%
|
|
26.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income - GAAP
|
|
$
|
321,553
|
|
|
$
|
68,055
|
|
|
$
|
404,980
|
|
|
$
|
115,522
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
24,785
|
|
|
14,252
|
|
|
44,900
|
|
|
26,470
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
7,107
|
|
|
6,868
|
|
|
15,239
|
|
|
13,735
|
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
|
60
|
|
|
621
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
621
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,716
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring charges (credits), net
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(364
|
)
|
|
(54
|
)
|
|
114
|
|
Operating income - Non - GAAP
|
|
$
|
353,504
|
|
|
$
|
89,432
|
|
|
$
|
470,841
|
|
|
$
|
156,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of net sales - GAAP
|
|
25.6
|
%
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
|
19.8
|
%
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
% of net sales - Non - GAAP
|
|
28.1
|
%
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
|
23.0
|
%
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income - GAAP
|
|
$
|
266,914
|
|
|
$
|
72,933
|
|
|
$
|
338,987
|
|
|
$
|
118,278
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
24,785
|
|
|
14,252
|
|
|
44,900
|
|
|
26,470
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
7,107
|
|
|
6,868
|
|
|
15,239
|
|
|
13,735
|
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
|
60
|
|
|
621
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
621
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,716
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring charges (credits), net
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(364
|
)
|
|
(54
|
)
|
|
114
|
|
Loss on investments
|
|
2,693
|
|
|
274
|
|
|
2,519
|
|
|
63
|
|
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment
|
|
18,351
|
|
|
(9,506
|
)
|
|
21,399
|
|
|
(8,599
|
)
|
Net income - Non - GAAP
|
|
$
|
319,909
|
|
|
$
|
85,078
|
|
|
$
|
428,766
|
|
|
$
|
150,682
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted - GAAP
|
|
$
|
1.56
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
$
|
1.99
|
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
Diluted - Non - GAAP
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
2.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used to compute net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted - GAAP and Non - GAAP
|
|
171,382
|
|
|
169,027
|
|
|
170,766
|
|
|
168,914
|
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands) - unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based Compensation Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
$
|
1,772
|
|
|
$
|
1,184
|
|
|
$
|
3,172
|
|
|
$
|
2,342
|
|
Marketing and selling
|
|
10,377
|
|
|
6,951
|
|
|
19,169
|
|
|
13,800
|
|
Research and development
|
|
3,763
|
|
|
2,248
|
|
|
6,866
|
|
|
4,402
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
8,873
|
|
|
3,869
|
|
|
15,693
|
|
|
5,926
|
|
Total share-based compensation expense
|
|
24,785
|
|
|
14,252
|
|
|
44,900
|
|
|
26,470
|
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
(3,958
|
)
|
|
(2,723
|
)
|
|
(12,069
|
)
|
|
(9,523
|
)
|
Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit
|
|
$
|
20,827
|
|
|
$
|
11,529
|
|
|
$
|
32,831
|
|
|
$
|
16,947
|
* Note: These preliminary results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:
Share-based compensation expenses. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.
Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.
Purchase accounting effect on inventory. Business combination accounting principles require us to measure acquired inventory at fair value. The fair value of inventory reflects the acquired company’s cost of manufacturing plus a portion of the expected profit margin. The non-GAAP adjustment excludes the expected profit margin component that is recorded under business combination accounting principles associated with our business acquisitions. We believe the adjustment is useful to investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.
Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Contacts
Ben Lu,
Vice President, Investor Relations - USA
+1 (510) 713-5568
Nicole Kenyon,
Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications - USA
+1 (510) 988-8553
Ben Starkie,
Corporate Communications - Europe
+41 (0) 79-292-3499
Read full story here