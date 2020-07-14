Logitech Nominates Riet Cadonau to Board

Company Modifies Format of Annual General Meeting

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced its board of directors has nominated Riet Cadonau to be elected as an independent director at the Company’s forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM). Cadonau’s nomination will join Hasbro’s Deborah Thomas’ announced earlier this month.

Cadonau is the chairman and CEO of dormakaba Holding AG, a global provider of products, solutions, and services for access to buildings and rooms. Cadonau will bring senior leadership and international experience developing solutions combining hardware, software, and services to the board. Subject to his election, Cadonau will take up his mandate on April 1, 2021.

“ Riet Cadonau has held senior leadership roles in global and Swiss technology companies for more than thirty years. As a long-tenured CEO of dormakaba as well as serving on multiple boards, he will bring a wealth of experience in global business, M&A, enterprise relationships, and Swiss and international investor bases,” said Wendy Becker, Logitech’s chairperson. “ We are fortunate that he will join our board when he steps down as CEO of dormakaba.”

Modified Annual General Meeting

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for the health and safety of our shareholders, employees, and board, Logitech will forgo hosting shareholders at an in-person AGM this year. Shareholders may exercise their voting rights exclusively through the independent proxy. Questions related to company business or meeting proposals will be addressed by management. Full details will be provided with the proxy materials.

Additional information regarding the nominees and other proposals for the AGM will be posted on the Company's website at http://ir.logitech.com later this month.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog, or @Logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the election of a new director, the timing of the 2020 AGM, and the timing of the Company’s annual report and invitation and proxy statement for its 2020 annual general meeting. The forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech’s actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

