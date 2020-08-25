Logitech G Lets You Play Your Way With a New Lineup of Vibrant Gaming Gear

New G733 Wireless Headset, Available in Multiple Colors, is the Centerpiece in a New Line of Products that Enables Gamers to Express Their Unique Style

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today introduced a new collection of gaming gear that celebrates self expression and the fun side of gaming. The centerpiece of the new Logitech G-Series Color Collection is the G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset. Featuring four vibrant colors, the new G733 gaming headset is a full featured, wireless headset that fits with your style and helps make your gaming experience more reflective of your world. Rounding out the Color Collection is the G203 and G305 Gaming Mice and G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard.

“As gaming becomes a bigger part of pop culture, personal expression and style have become a huge part of a gamers’ identity,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “With that in mind we set out to design a collection of high-performance gaming gear in a fun and colorful way.”

From gaming accessories to product packaging, grey, white and black colors have historically dominated the gaming industry, but as gaming expands to meet the needs of more diverse consumers, personal expression through this community is shifting. Through social media, the advent of user generated content (UGC) and the rapid rise in streaming, content creators’ gear and gaming rooms are increasingly on display, encouraging these gamers to put more thought into the colors they use and what it conveys about their individual style and personality. Investing in one’s surrounding environment to reflect inner expressions lends to a more immersive gaming experience and Logitech G’s new Color Collection will amplify that.

The new G733 wireless headset comes in your choice of White, Blue, Lilac and Black. It only weighs 278g, features new colorful and reversible suspension headbands and comes equipped with soft dual-layer memory foam ear pads that conform to your head, making it one of the most comfortable headsets Logitech G has ever designed. To accompany the G733, Logitech G unveiled a collection of color-coordinated head band straps, in addition to playful mic covers that are compatible with all Logitech G headsets and mic booms.

“We set out to design a full-featured headset that lets people show off their personalities,” said Tiffany Beers, head of audio engineering at Logitech G. “The G733 and available accessories do just that. It’s a reliable, high quality gaming headset that fits with your environment and lets you display your individual expression without compromising on technology.”

In addition to the G733, gamers can choose from a Black or White version of the Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, and Black, White, Blue and Lilac versions of the Logitech G203 Gaming Mouse and G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse.

“Gamers and streamers are looking for more ways to express their sense of style and personality,” said Elspeth Eastman, TWITCH streamer, gamer and voice actor. “Whether it's Black, White or Lilac or a mix of all the colors, we want to express ourselves when we play for fun.”

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is expected to retail for $129 USD MSRP. The Straps, which are available in five options, will retail for $9.99 USD MSRP each; the set of five fun mic covers, for playful customization will retail for $9.99 USD MSRP. The G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard retails for $229.99, while the Logitech G305 retails for $59.99 and the Logitech G203 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse retails for $39.99. All products are expected to be available in September of 2020. For more information please visit our website, our blog or connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

