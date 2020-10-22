BusinessWire

Logitech Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Logitech Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that on October 22, 2020, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. The filing will be available on the SEC's website and Logitech's website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog, or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)


Contacts

Ben Lu, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations - USA
+1 (510) 713-5568

Nicole Kenyon
Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications - USA
+1 (510) 988-8553

Ben Starkie
Corporate Communications - Europe
+41 (0) 79-292-3499

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Telenav and Alpine Electronics Partner to Enable OEMs and Car Owners to Instantly Upgrade to State-of-the-Art In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems

Posted on Author Business Wire

Telenav’s cloud-connected VIVID infotainment system and Alpine’s Infotainment device to allow users to simply plug-in to the latest in cloud-connected entertainment, navigation, and smart-assistant technology
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tele…
BusinessWire

Tray.io Named a Leader in iPaaS by Nucleus Research

Posted on Author Business Wire

Tray.io’s Low-Code General Automation Platform Recognized for Extensive Integration Capabilities, Enterprise-Class Performance, and Accessibility for All Business Users
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tray.io, whose General Automation Platform enables…
BusinessWire

CTC Global Names Kevin Corbalis Vice President, Engineering and Product Development

Posted on Author Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACCCconductor–Today, CTC Global announced that Kevin Corbalis has been named its Vice President, Engineering and Product Development. In this role Mr. Corbalis will lead CTC Global’s engineering, product development a…