Login VSI Releases Login Enterprise 4.3

New Version Expands Automation Capabilities

BOSTON & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Citrix--Login VSI, the company dedicated to maximizing the end-user experience, today announced the general availability of Login Enterprise 4.3. The release includes performance improvements and an enhanced API, enabling customers to easily integrate Login Enterprise 4.3 into their existing automation and workflows.

Customers can drive Login Enterprise configurations via the new read/write APIs to automate acceptance, load, and continuous testing for VDI and Desktop environments - enabling tighter integration with automated desktop delivery systems.

Login Enterprise Version 4.3 also offers increased performance for all testing use cases. This increase allows users to rapidly deploy multiple testing scenarios within a single appliance, seamlessly ensuring performance and availability across the enterprise.

Additionally, the new version includes several new features that streamline Login Enterprise. The updated API includes a new authentication mechanism, more exportable data, better directory services support and additional capability inside of a workload, to enable more complex application testing. The new integration enables better control of resources and auditability in diverse environments.

“Automation is critical to keep up with the current speed of software change,” said Michael Kent, CTO of Login VSI. “Now, more than ever, releases, updates, and fixes are moving at an incredible pace, putting a huge burden on IT administrators – who are tasked with being both current and performant. Login Enterprise will give administrators the ability to run a full test suite against these demands, ensuring that their VDI and Desktop environments maintain both the stability and performance required by their users.”

