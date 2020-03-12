Logility Webcast: Husqvarna Group Highlights Digital Supply Chain Transformation

Live Event Reveals How a Unified Digital Platform Accelerates Decision-Making, Increases Precision and Improves Customer Service

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DigitalTransformation--Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, invites you to the upcoming webcast, Husqvarna Group: Digital Supply Chain Transformation, featuring Anna Lindh Fogelström, Husqvarna Group and Karin Bursa, Logility. This live webcast will explore how optimized planning has led to increased visibility, precision and automation.

Husqvarna Group, a leading global producer of outdoor power products, operates a highly complex global supply chain that must be responsive to shifts in seasonal demand along with the diverse needs of its customers. To accelerate decision-making, Husqvarna Group embarked on a digital supply chain transformation journey powered by the Logility Digital Platform to harness new insights, automate routine processes and augment human talent. In this webcast, Ms. Fogelström will discuss how the Logility Digital Platform has helped Husqvarna establish a robust and scalable S&OP process, establish a supply chain planning center of excellence and leverage proactive, alert-driven automation to accelerate routine processes.

Webcast at a Glance

Title: Husqvarna Group: Digital Supply Chain Transformation

Speaker: Anna Lindh Fogelström, Husqvarna Group and Karin Bursa, Logility

When: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Register Today: http://bit.ly/38JYZUd

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer availability, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility Digital Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

