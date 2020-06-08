Logic Soft Partners with Automated Insights to Bring Actionable Analytics to the Public Sector

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logic Soft, a leading IT services provider and product company for the public sector, and Automated Insights, a Stats Perform company and the leading natural language generation (NLG) provider, have partnered to provide advanced NLG insights to General Services Administration and public sector clients using business intelligence (BI) dashboards and data.

Through the partnership, Logic Soft’s local, state, and federal government customers will be able to utilize Automated Insight’s Wordsmith platform to automate written insights that note key trends in data. The combination transforms complex charts and graphs, previously requiring advanced analytical knowledge, into easy-to-understand, actionable narratives.

“Logic Soft is very excited about our partnership with Automated Insights. They have a great tool, Wordsmith, which will greatly help our customers with automation and simplification to share time sensitive and relevant information at scale. We look forward to serving the needs of our esteemed customers,” said Satish Baraparte, President at Logic Soft.

Logic Soft is committed to delivering high-quality, best in class software solutions to public sector organizations. By adding Wordsmith to their suite of services, Logic Soft can empower Tableau and Qlik BI users to receive and interpret crucial data-related information faster than ever.

“Our partnership with Logic Soft allows our flagship NLG tool, Wordsmith, to reach BI users we otherwise would not have been able to work with,” said Nick Nelli, senior solutions architect at Automated Insights. “By using Wordsmith, public sector BI users will be able to scale their data analysis and empower teams to identify key areas of opportunity faster. This partnership capitalizes on what Automated Insights is focused on everyday.”

For more information about Wordsmith, please visit the Automated Insights website at http://automatedinsights.com.

About Logic Soft (logicsoftusa.com)

Founded in 1997, Logic Soft Inc. is a leading 8(a) Information Technology Services Provider & Product Company that offers process-driven, high-quality, cost-effective solutions. We provide end-to-end customer centric execution with a focus on innovation and best in class software engineering. We serve diverse industry needs including Public Sector, Healthcare, Financial Services, Technology Services and Manufacturing.

About Automated Insights (automatedinsights.com)

Established in 2007 and headquartered in Durham, N.C., Automated Insights is the creator of Wordsmith, the world’s first self-service natural language generation platform for business intelligence. Automated Insights empowers organizations to generate human-sounding narratives from data, making it easy to produce real-time, written analytics, personalized reports, and stories at scale. The Wordsmith platform is utilized by companies such as Allstate, Associated Press, and Cisco to increase organizational data literacy and broaden the adoption of business intelligence software.

