LogDNA Logs In $25 Million Series C

MOUNTAIN VIEW — LogDNA , which provides a log management solution for developers, announced it has closed a $25 million series C round of funding. Led by existing investor Emergence Capital with participation from prior investors Initialized Capital and Providence Equity and new investors TI Platform Management, Radianx Capital, Top Tier Capital Partners, and Trend Forward Capital, the round brings the company’s total funding to date to $60 million.

The investment will fuel company growth which has experienced 2.6X annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth over the last 12 months according to LogDNA.

“Our investment in LogDNA reflects our strong confidence in its business model and the future of log management, which we see as a critical technology with considerable opportunities in the enterprise market,” said Joe Floyd, General Partner, Emergence Capital. “These reasons along with its strong go-to-market partnership with IBM made it an attractive investment for us. We look forward to working with the LogDNA leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth.”

LogDNA also announced Tucker Callaway as CEO. Callaway joined LogDNA as President and Chief Revenue Officer in January 2020 and has played a vital role in the company’s recent growth and established the foundation for future revenue streams and go-to-market strategies. Co-founder and current CEO, Chris Nguyen, will transition to the role of Chief Strategy Officer, where he will focus on the company’s partnerships and industry vision. Additionally, Sven Delmas, most recently SVP of Engineering at DataStax, has joined LogDNA as VP of Engineering.

“Since joining LogDNA, I’ve been impressed by the leadership team, technology, and our ability to simplify complex customer problems. It is clear there is a large unmet opportunity to address the intersection of enterprise DevOps and log management needs. This new round is validation of our vision and innovation,” said Callaway. “Organizations are looking for new solutions to leverage their data in a way that makes sense for their modern workflows. I’m excited to continue working with our passionate team to execute on this strategy and evolve how developers derive value from their log data.”

“Having worked closely with Tucker over the last six months, we know that he has the experience, skillset, and passion to lead LogDNA to great heights,” said Nguyen. “My co-founder, the Board of Directors and I are all super excited to have Tucker take the torch as CEO as we embark on the next chapter of our journey. I look forward to focusing my energy and passion as Chief Strategy Officer, overseeing all product partnerships and business development initiatives.”