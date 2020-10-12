Lockton to Roll Out CyberCube’s Broking Manager

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cyber--Lockton, the world’s largest independent broker, is rolling out CyberCube’s Broking Manager, the cyber risks analytics platform for insurance intermediaries.

Established in 1966, Lockton has over 60,000 clients globally and is the world’s eighth-largest insurance brokerage. The business has over 100 offices in over 125 countries.

CyberCube has designed and tailored Broking Manager specifically to the needs of the insurance broking community. It offers a streamlined approach to generating financial exposure impact that helps clients make informed decisions on coverages and limits.

Broking Manager will allow Lockton’s teams to quantify the sources and financial impact of cyber risk exposure and educate clients accordingly. The platform also produces reports that can be used to educate prospects and clients on potential sources of loss, recent and relevant cyber events, and peer-to-peer benchmarking.

Oren Schetrit, Director of Product for CyberCube, said: “We’re thrilled that a broker as significant as Lockton has chosen to partner with us. It’s a huge vote of confidence in Broking Manager, particularly the product’s potential to radically enhance brokers’ awareness of how cyber risk impacts on their business and their clients.”

Anthony Dagostino, Executive Vice President and Global Cyber & Technology Practice Leader, Lockton, said: “We’re excited to add CyberCube’s capabilities to our client-facing analytics strategy. Our approach provides value on many levels by leveraging multiple data sources from the cyber security and insurance sectors. Lockton’s data-driven proposition continues to improve accuracy in predictive modelling, capital modelling, and benchmarking for cyber risks."

Colin White, head of Cyber Analytics for Lockton, added: “CyberCube has proven to be a low-friction predictive modeling solution tailored to our clients’ risk profile. This fits in seamlessly as one pillar in the comprehensive discussion of the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing the limit purchase decision.”

Broking Manager complements CyberCube’s two other products: Portfolio Manager and Account Manager, which are designed for risk carriers and are used by leading companies across the insurance ecosystem.

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world’s leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company’s Software-as-a-Service platform helps insurance companies make better decisions when underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube’s enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modelling on thousands of points of technology failure.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with access to an unparalleled ecosystem of data partners and backing from ForgePoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda, MTech Capital and individuals from Stone Point Capital. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton’s private ownership empowers its 8,000 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients’ risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For 11 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a “Best Place to Work in Insurance.” In 2019, Lockton was named a top 50 company to work for in London by Best Companies.

