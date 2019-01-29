Lobsterfest Extravaganza Returns at Red Lobster

Red Lobster, the nation’s largest seafood restaurant chain, is welcoming back its annual Lobsterfest event, featuring the largest selection of lobster dishes available all year.

For a limited time, guests can choose from exciting options including the new Lobster in Paradise featuring a crispy coconut Maine lobster tail, as well as classic favorites, like the Lobster Lover’s Dream, this year featuring a butter-poached Maine lobster tail alongside a roasted rock lobster tail and lobster and shrimp linguini.