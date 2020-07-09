BusinessWire

LMGPR President Donna Loughlin Michaels Named 2020 Woman of IoT in Marketing

Annual awards from Connected World honors outstanding commitment to advancing technology and digitization through the use of innovative marketing

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LMGPR today announced Founder and President Donna Loughlin Michaels has received a Connected World 2020 Women of IoT in Marketing award. The annual recognition honors female executives who have successfully conducted innovative marketing campaigns to advance IoT technology. Connected World is hosting a virtual event on August 6, 2020 to honor this year’s winners.


“Launching an IoT product is always a challenge, because more than likely it’s something the market has never been seen before,” said Donna Loughlin Michaels, founder & president, LMGPR. “Thus we are tasked with not only introducing the product, but also educating customers about the technology, why it’s needed and how it will improve their lives. From home appliances to transportation, robotics to safety devices, we have introduced an array of products from stealth to household names. I’m honored to receive this recognition and congratulate all of the 2020 honorees.”

For 18 years, Donna Loughlin Michaels has been at the helm of LMGPR, a Silicon Valley-based PR agency. As IoT has risen to prominence over the last decade, she has led numerous campaigns for some of the world’s most innovative and unique IoT products and companies including SKULLY Helmets, RealWear, Home8, iSmartAlarm, Apollo Neuroscience, ZingBox, Phosphorus, UBTECH, and Deep Sentinel, among others.

Connected World named seven women as recipients of its 2020 Women of IoT in Marketing awards. In its announcement, Connected World states “Telling the tale of the IoT is not an easy task, as those sharing the story need to have a grasp on the core technology that is being offered, as well as eloquently sharing the message with the audience. These women do it with ease.”

For more information on LMGPR, visit www.lmgpr.com.

About LMGPR

LMGPR is a Silicon Valley-based PR firm that provides a complete arsenal of public relations and communications offerings to accelerate business results. Founded in 2002, LMGPR has developed deep industry experience across a range of technology markets and business categories including both business-to-business and business-to-consumer products and services. LMGPR’s experience spans both traditional and newly emerging technology categories and business verticals. LMGPR’s mission is to leverage public relations to create new business opportunities, increase sales and create category leadership. For more information, visit www.lmgpr.com.


Contacts

LMGPR Contact
Donna Loughlin Michaels
(408) 393-5575
donna@lmgpr.com

BusinessWire

BusinessWire

BusinessWire

