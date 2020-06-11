LLamasoft to Host Tenth Annual LLamaCon Supply Chain Conference as a Virtual Event

Conference to feature customers including; McDonalds, American Eagle, Medtronic, Nestlé, JD Logistics, Ashley Furniture, Grupo Bimbo, Cisco Systems, Natura, PECO Pallet, Eversight, and more

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LLamasoft, a global leader in AI-powered enterprise decision solutions, is proud to welcome industry innovators, leaders and supply chain practitioners from the world’s largest companies and partners to the tenth annual LLamaCon supply chain analytics conference. This year’s event is taking place from June 16-19, 2020, in an online conference format. For the first time ever, attendees can join LLamaCon sessions from wherever they are with complimentary access to all the sessions.

Over the last ten years, LLamaCon has attracted professionals and executives from a diverse set of industries to learn about the latest technologies for advanced analytics and discuss top trends in the supply chain industry. This year’s conference comes at a pivotal time for Chief Supply Chain Officers and their teams – as they create plans to improve operational agility and develop more effective risk management strategies after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed this urgent need. Companies attending will be discussing topics at LLamaCon such as advanced scenario planning, leveraging AI and new data sources, and evaluating specific technology and process improvements to improve decision making to address these business priorities. LLamaCon is a community event where most of the sessions are presented by customers, making the case studies timely and creating an environment for collaboration.

“We put a great deal of effort into ensuring that we deliver an exceptional experience for attendees at this year’s online event. This is the tenth year we’ve come together with our customers and it’s never been so important for us to connect, learn and challenge ourselves to think differently about how supply chain teams will operate going forward,” said Sandra Moran, Chief Marketing Officer of LLamasoft. “The LLamasoft customers attending LLamaCon are responsible for more than 13 trillion dollars of goods flowing through their global supply chains. These supply chains leaders have been tested lately, and will continue to be, but I’m energized by the type of swift response and innovation that these organizations have demonstrated in these last few months to build and deliver life-saving medical products, feed people in need and rapidly respond to disruptions globally. We are thrilled to continue this great work together – I hope to see you at LLamaCon 2020!”

In January 2020, LLamasoft launched llama.ai – a revolutionary supply chain analytics platform that enables their customers to make better decisions by leveraging AI and advanced analytics through a personalized user experience. Companies have been able to create a digital twin of their end-to-end supply chain, allowing them to repeatedly test various scenarios to make more informed decisions. In March, LLamasoft used the llama.ai platform to quickly make available the LLamasoft COVID-19 Response Center which over 250 customers have since utilized to restore service levels and critical capabilities – and then to rapidly adapt to changing demand, operational and logistics challenges and ensure their supply chains restored service. Attendees at LLamaCon will hear first-hand customer success stories with these latest advancements.

LLamaCon 2020 is an all-virtual conference with four days of collaboration, innovation, and networking. The event is June 16 - 19 online. Registration is complimentary and sessions will be recorded for viewing based on the attendee’s personal schedule. To register and get access to all LLamaCon sessions visit www.LLamaCon.net

LLamaCon was named a “Best Supply Chain Shows To Attend in 2020” by Forbes. To learn more about the event visit www.LLamaCon.net to register for the event click here, or follow the conference on social media using the hashtag: #LLamaCon

About LLamasoft, Inc.

LLamasoft delivers the science behind supply chain’s biggest decisions. Over 750 of the world’s most innovative companies rely on LLamasoft to design operational strategies to achieve profitability and growth goals. Powered by AI and advanced analytics, LLamasoft’s decision platform enables business leaders to solve problems in new ways and make smarter decisions faster as their business and operating models change. With a true digital twin of the extended supply chain, LLamasoft deploys decision solutions through enterprise ready applications and custom applications built by LLamasoft or its customers with an extensible no-code App Studio. Its customers have identified more than $15.5B in value leveraging insights from LLamasoft’s solutions. And to reach its goal to positively impact 100 million lives by 2022, LLamasoft partners with humanitarian organizations, government entities and the World Economic Forum, and its solutions are being used to design and optimize health supply chains.

