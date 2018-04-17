Livongo Health Raises $105 Million

“We are particularly pleased with the strong vote of confidence from the marketplace for Livongo,” said Glen Tullman, Chief Executive Officer of Livongo. “With a blue-chip client base including more than 350 of the country’s largest self-insured employers, the most innovative health systems and health plans, and the two largest pharmacy benefit managers combined with the leading investors in healthcare, we are positioned to significantly accelerate our growth.”

Tullman continued, “The Echo Health Ventures investment and the strategic relationship with Cambia Health Solutions further complements our work. The solutions we build with Cambia will reflect our shared perspective that we need to address the whole person comprehensively. This approach is gaining traction in the market, in large part based on our industry-leading member satisfaction1, proven clinical2 and financial3 outcomes.”

Livongo will use the funds to support rapid market growth, continued investment in data science, deeper integration with clients and partners, and the development of Livongo’s comprehensive consumer platform based on the company’s ‘whole person’ approach. The ‘whole person’ approach is focused on empowering people with solutions based on human-centered design principles that address members unique physical, social and emotional needs and which incorporate advanced data science techniques to create personalized member experiences.

“Livongo has become the market leader by providing a delightful, evidence-based approach for improving quality of life for consumers with diabetes,” said Hemant Taneja, Managing Director at General Catalyst. “With the launch of its new hypertension offering, the company is quickly becoming a platform that delivers comprehensive care for consumers with multiple chronic conditions.”

The company also announced a strategic partnership with Oregon-based Cambia Health Solutions to improve the health of its members, beginning with diabetes. Livongo and Cambia will also co-develop and market new offerings. Cambia reaches more than 70 million Americans nationwide, including more than two million people in the Pacific Northwest who are enrolled in regional health plans in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Utah.