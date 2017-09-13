Livongo Buys Diabeto

Diabeto offers a consumer friendly connectivity solution called Birdie (because it’s shaped like a bird) that plugs into the serial port on over 40 popular glucose meters, enabling them with Bluetooth connectivity. Diabeto Red complements the Birdie , connecting to meters with existing infrared capability.

“We’ve heard from the market that, in addition to a comprehensive solution like Livongo, they also wanted options for their people with diabetes who wanted to keep their existing glucose meter,” said Livongo Chief Executive Officer Glen Tullman. “They told us existing connectivity solutions in the market were too expensive and ineffective. We plan to price the Diabeto at less than half of what those solutions sell for today, making this option much more affordable. We believe Diabeto will enhance what is already the most comprehensive and effective diabetes care management solution on the market today.”

The functionality Diabeto offers will allow Livongo to capture data from other glucose meters and will make it more convenient for primary care physicians to treat patients with type 2 diabetes, who often are not under the regular care of an endocrinologist.

Diabeto launched its first major client in the US, Care Innovations, a leader in telehealth and remote care delivery, in mid 2016.

“We’re pleased with how our connectivity partnership with Diabeto brings additional services to our clients and we expect our new relationship with Livongo to only strengthen our services,” said Kevon Kothari, Care Innovations Vice President of Corporate Development.

“If we want to really make life easier for people with diabetes, we have to reduce the hassles they face and make it less expensive for everyone to share information, which is the first step in getting better care,” said Shreekant Pawar, CEO of Diabeto. “We’re excited to bring our connectivity solution and our customers into the Livongo family.”

Diabeto customers, like Care Innovations, use Diabeto devices and services to deliver integrated connectivity to their health system customers. Livongo’s digital platform for diabetes management has been implemented by over 200 leading Fortune 500 companies, innovative health systems, and the largest health plans and pharmacy benefit managers, with over 50,000 people with diabetes enrolled today.

Livongo has raised over $100 million from investors including Microsoft Ventures, General Catalyst, KPCB, Kinnevik, Humana and Sapphire Ventures.