LiveWorld Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total revenues were approximately $1.9 million for the fourth quarter, as compared to the approximately $2.0 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2018. The Company’s revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were approximately $7.4 million, as compared to the $7.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The $7.4 million revenue compares to $6.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 when excluding Walmart, or a 22% increase in non-Walmart revenue.
The Company reported a net income for the quarter of approximately $14,000, or 1% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $41,000, or 2% of total revenues reported for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company had a net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 of approximately $449,000, or 6% of total revenues, as compared to the net loss of approximately $637,000, or 8% of total revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
The Company finished the fourth quarter with approximately $730,000 in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to the approximately $1.2 million at the end of 2018.
“Our total revenues for 2019 were approximately $7.4 million an increase of approximately $1.4 million or 22% when compared to non-Walmart revenues for 2018. Our total healthcare revenues for 2019 were approximately $5.4 million as compared to the $4.3 million for 2018, or a 32% growth rate,” said David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “We will continue to focus our efforts on the healthcare market as a means to grow the company.”
Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir (LiveWorld’s Investor Relations page) or at www.otcmarkets.com.
About LiveWorld
LiveWorld is a digital agency and software company specializing in social media solutions that empower companies to deepen customer relationships with emotion driven behavior change through campaigns with a human touch. The Company provides consulting, strategy, and creative along with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. LiveWorld is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.
“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
|
LIVEWORLD, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalent
|
$
|
730
|
|
$
|
1,152
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
843
|
|
|
362
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
154
|
|
|
142
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,727
|
|
|
1,656
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
15
|
|
|
24
|
|
Other assets
|
|
31
|
|
|
22
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,773
|
|
$
|
1,702
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
190
|
|
$
|
83
|
|
Accrued employee expenses
|
|
388
|
|
|
386
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
33
|
|
|
38
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
383
|
|
|
340
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
994
|
|
|
847
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
994
|
|
|
847
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 33,388,545 as of December 31, 2018 respectively
|
|
34
|
|
|
34
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
143,606
|
|
|
143,233
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(142,861
|
)
|
|
(142,412
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
779
|
|
|
855
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,773
|
|
$
|
1,702
|
|
LIVEWORLD, INC.
|
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
1,860
|
|
$
|
2,009
|
|
$
|
7,374
|
|
$
|
7,709
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
905
|
|
|
824
|
|
|
3,559
|
|
|
3,258
|
|
Gross Margin
|
|
955
|
|
|
1,185
|
|
|
3,815
|
|
|
4,451
|
|
Operating Expense
|
Product development
|
|
279
|
|
|
405
|
|
|
1,228
|
|
|
1,703
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
229
|
|
|
282
|
|
|
1,099
|
|
|
1,219
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
455
|
|
|
462
|
|
|
1,950
|
|
|
2,161
|
|
Total operating expense
|
|
963
|
|
|
1,149
|
|
|
4,277
|
|
|
5,083
|
|
Income / (loss) from operations
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
36
|
|
|
(462
|
)
|
|
(632
|
)
|
Income / (loss) before tax
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
36
|
|
|
(462
|
)
|
|
(632
|
)
|
Other Income / Expense
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
4
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
9
|
|
Net income / (loss)
|
|
14
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
(449
|
)
|
|
(637
|
)
|
Basic income / (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Shares used in computing basic loss per share
|
|
45,633,442
|
|
|
33,388,545
|
|
|
45,633,442
|
|
|
33,388,545
|
|
Diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share
|
|
45,633,442
|
|
|
33,388,545
|
|
|
45,633,442
|
|
|
33,388,545
|
|
Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation:
|
Cost of revenues
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
$
|
18
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
Product development
|
|
3
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
36
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
4
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
149
|
|
Total stock-based compensation
|
$
|
13
|
|
$
|
42
|
|
$
|
74
|
|
$
|
264
|
|
LIVEWORLD, INC.
|
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
14
|
|
$
|
41
|
|
$
|
(449
|
)
|
$
|
(637
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by
(used in) operating activities:
|
Depreciation of long-lived assets
|
|
3
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
28
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
13
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
264
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(330
|
)
|
|
132
|
|
|
(481
|
)
|
|
(58
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
18
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
2
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
31
|
|
|
(71
|
)
|
|
107
|
|
|
(107
|
)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
21
|
|
|
(129
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(296
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
(367
|
)
|
|
43
|
|
|
(310
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
(366
|
)
|
|
(327
|
)
|
|
(713
|
)
|
|
(1,114
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Capital Investment
|
---------
|
|
--------
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
--------
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
---------
|
--------
|
---------
|
--------
|
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|
---------
|
--------
|
|
300
|
|
--------
|
Change in cash and cash equivalent
|
|
(371
|
)
|
|
(330
|
)
|
|
(422
|
)
|
|
(1,118
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
1,101
|
|
|
1,482
|
|
|
1,152
|
|
|
2,270
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
730
|
|
$
|
1,152
|
|
$
|
730
|
|
$
|
1,152
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities:
|
Income tax paid
|
$
|
(21
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
$
|
(11
|
)
|
$
|
9
|
