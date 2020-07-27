BusinessWire

LiveRamp to Discuss First Quarter Results

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on LiveRamp to Discuss First Quarter Results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data connectivity platform, today announced that its fiscal year 2021 first quarter earnings release is expected to be issued on Monday, August 10, after the financial markets close. A conference call will be held at 1:30 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results.


Please register in advance of the conference, using this link. Upon registering, you will be provided with a participant dial-in number, passcode and unique registrant ID. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "LiveRamp FY21 First Quarter Earnings Call" where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter 5748148.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s), direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering.

This call will also be webcast live and accessible to all interested parties through the Investor Relations website.

To automatically receive LiveRamp financial news by email, please visit the company’s Investor Relations website and subscribe to email alerts.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.


Contacts

Lauren Dillard
LiveRamp Investor Relations
Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com
ERAMP

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

iGenomX to Present Results from Recent Next-Generation Genotyping Studies at American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting

Posted on Author Business Wire

Lead scientist from Scripps Research to present results from human genotyping studies showcasing novel RIPTIDE® workflow
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NGG–iGenomX International Genomics Corp., provider of the industry’s most scalable sequencing librar…
BusinessWire

Guidewire Congratulates 2019 Innovation Award Winners – Aviva Italy, CAA Insurance Company, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, and FRIDAY

Posted on Author Business Wire

Honoring those companies that have best demonstrated innovation leading to business and IT benefits experienced through the use of Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ products
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #AvivaItaly–CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE– …
BusinessWire

ClinOne and Boston Children’s Hospital Team Up, Enhance How Patients Consent into Clinical Trials

Posted on Author Business Wire

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#clinicaltrials–This summer, ClinOne and Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH) launched ClinOne’s eConsent with Video eConsent technology within Boston Children’s Pulmonary Research Team. Dr. Gregory Sawicki, MD, MPH, Associate Dir…